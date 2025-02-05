DataKrypto Attains ISO 27001 Certification, Showcasing Its Commitment to Data Protection

DataKrypto, a leader in advanced fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) solutions for continuous data protection, today announced it has successfully achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, demonstrating its commitment to the highest standards of data protection and privacy.





ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard that specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS). The ISO certification combines with DataKrypto's FIPS 140-2 certification, which it achieved in Q1 2024, further validating DataKrypto's robust approach to the continuous protection of sensitive information and management of information security risks for customers. The certification applies to its FHEnom and FHEnom for Images Software Development Kit (SDK).

"Protecting customer data is not just a feature-it's a fundamental requirement for software development," said Ravi Srivatsav, CEO of DataKrypto. "Our highly performant FHE solutions empower software companies to safeguard their customers' sensitive data during computation, allowing applications to process encrypted information without decrypting it.

"This cutting-edge capability enables development teams to build secure-by-design products that prioritize customer data protection without compromising innovation or performance," he continued. "Our ISO 27001 certification further underscores our commitment to helping software vendors meet the highest security standards in their development practices and customer data handling."

The ISO 27001 certification was awarded after an extensive audit process conducted by an independent, accredited certification body. It includes comprehensive assessments of DataKrypto's policies, procedures, and controls related to data protection. The certification complements DataKrypto's innovative FHEnom solutions, which enable secure computation on encrypted data, further solidifying the company's position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking advanced data protection technologies.

Specifically, the ISO 27001 certification demonstrated the following benefits of DataKrypto's SDK:

1. Enhanced Security Assurance: Customers can trust that DataKrypto follows internationally recognized information security best practices, reducing risks related to data breaches, vulnerabilities, or backdoors in the SDK.

2. Better Code Integrity and Confidentiality: ISO 27001 requires secure software development practices. DataKrypto customers can be confident that the SDK:

It is developed and tested securely

It has controlled access to prevent insider threats

It is protected against tampering or unauthorized modifications

3. Reliable Vendor with Ongoing Risk Management: ISO 27001 is not just a one-time certification; it mandates continuous risk assessments and security improvements. Customers benefit from an SDK provider that proactively identifies and mitigates emerging threats.

4. Increased Trust and Business Continuity: Customers relying on the SDK for critical applications (e.g., authentication, encryption, AI/ML processing) can trust that the vendor has business continuity and incident response measures in place, ensuring reliable long-term support.

About DataKrypto

DataKrypto is pioneering the future of data security with its groundbreaking fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) technology. FHEnom, phenomenally fast FHE from DataKrypto, is the first and only solution to provide continuous encryption for all data types in near real-time, protecting information throughout its lifecycle, particularly data in use.

Operating at unprecedented speeds, FHEnom enables organizations to harness the full potential of their data without compromising security or performance. FIPS-validated, the solution seamlessly integrates into existing architectures, supporting innovation and collaboration while ensuring compliance with stringent data protection standards.

DataKrypto's mission is to enable encryption by design, empowering software developers to integrate continuous encryption into the core architecture of their applications and embrace innovation without compromising privacy. For more information about DataKrypto's FHE solutions, visit www.datakrypto.com.

