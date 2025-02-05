C2 Blockchain Inc. Adopts MicroStrategy-Style Investment Strategy with Ethereum, Reinvesting Mining Profits to Expand Reserves

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC PINK:CBLO), a forward thinking leader in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector, has announced a long-term investment strategy to acquire and hold Ethereum (ETH) as a core corporate asset. Inspired by MicroStrategy's Bitcoin accumulation model, C2 Blockchain is taking a pioneering approach by focusing on Ethereum and reinvesting profits from its cryptocurrency mining operations to systematically grow its ETH reserves.

A Strategic Bet on Ethereum

Ethereum, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is widely regarded as the backbone of the decentralized economy. Its ecosystem powers smart contracts, decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and enterprise blockchain solutions.

"Ethereum represents more than just a digital asset-it is the foundation of Web3 and the next wave of technological innovation," said Levi Jacobson, CEO of C2 Blockchain Inc. "By accumulating ETH, we are not only diversifying our corporate treasury but also actively investing in the infrastructure of the decentralized future."

Unlike Bitcoin, which is largely seen as a store of value, Ethereum offers unique utility through its programmability, smart contract capabilities, and transition to a more energy-efficient proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

Reinvesting Mining Profits for Long-Term Growth

A key element of C2 Blockchain's strategy is the reinvestment of its cryptocurrency mining profits to purchase additional Ethereum. Rather than liquidating mined assets into fiat currency, the company will allocate a substantial portion of its mining proceeds to steadily expand its ETH holdings.

This reinvestment model ensures a self-sustaining treasury strategy, allowing the company to increase its Ethereum reserves without relying solely on corporate cash reserves or external financing.

"We believe in Ethereum's long-term value, and by reinvesting our mining revenue, we are building a compounding asset base that strengthens our financial position over time," Jacobson added.

Positioning Ethereum as a Corporate Treasury Asset

C2 Blockchain's move reflects the growing institutional interest in Ethereum. Leading financial firms, including Fidelity, JPMorgan, and BlackRock, have shown increasing confidence in Ethereum-based products, and the potential approval of spot Ethereum ETFs could further legitimize ETH as a corporate investment asset.

By adopting this long-term accumulation strategy, C2 Blockchain Inc. aims to set a precedent for other corporations looking to integrate Ethereum into their treasury management.

Looking Ahead

C2 Blockchain's strategy signals a significant shift in how businesses approach cryptocurrency investments. While Bitcoin has dominated corporate adoption in recent years, Ethereum's evolving ecosystem offers compelling reasons for companies to consider it as a strategic reserve asset.

"Our commitment is not just to hold Ethereum but to actively participate in its ecosystem. We see ETH as a cornerstone of the future economy and are excited to play a role in its growth," Jacobson concluded.

As C2 Blockchain Inc. continues to execute its Ethereum-first investment approach, the company is positioning itself at the forefront of corporate cryptocurrency adoption, potentially setting a new industry standard for blockchain-focused treasury management.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. is a blockchain and cryptocurrency investment company focused on strategic digital asset accumulation, mining operations, and Web3 adoption. By leveraging innovative investment models, C2 Blockchain aims to drive institutional cryptocurrency adoption and build long-term value in the decentralized economy.



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com .

CONTACT:

C2 Blockchain Inc.

IR and Media Inquiries

Email: Info@c2blockchain.com

SOURCE: C2 Blockchain Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire