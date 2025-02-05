The Fraunhofer ISE has designed a novel method for assessing the potential of low-temperature heat sources for large-scale heat pumps. The five-step process was tested on the German city of Fellbach, enabling the identification of heat sources with LCOH lower than €0. 1/kWh. Researchers from Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) have proposed a novel method for assessing and comparing low-temperature heat sources for integration with industrial heat pump operations. The proposed method is based on five steps: Identifying heat sources; evaluating their heat availability ...

