Judges at Bielefeld Regional Court ruled the maximum 70% operating capacity of the home battery - while replacement lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) cells are awaited - is a material defect. Senec is appealing against the ruling. From ESS News Bielefeld Regional Court, in Germany, has ordered a dealer of Senec residential batteries to refund the cost of one unit to a customer who was affected by the manufacturer reducing the operational rated capacity of the product, for safety reasons. Senec, a subsidiary of German electric utility Energie Baden-Württemberg AG, has been replacing Home4, V3, and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...