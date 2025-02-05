UBS today announced that 35 advisor teams in the firm's Mid-Atlantic Wealth Management Market have been named to the 2025 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list.

The Mid-Atlantic Wealth Management Market is led by Market Executive Brendan Graham and is part of the firm's Southeast Region, which is led by Regional Director Julie Fox.

"On behalf of myself and the UBS leadership team, I want to congratulate each of these advisors and their entire team for this national recognition," said Brendan Graham, Mid-Atlantic Market Executive at UBS.

The advisor teams in the Mid-Atlantic Market named to the list are:

CW Wealth Management Group (Greenville, DE):Ginger L. Ward, Caroline Chahalis

Montchanin Wealth Management Team (Greenville, DE): Chris DiGiacomo, Robert DiGiacomo, Blake DiGiacomo

Hingham Street Partners (Rockland, MA):Lawrence DePaulis, Peter Landry, Timothy Fortune, Michael J. Murphy, Samuel B. Sinclair, Timothy Seeger

Harris Gibson Group (Baltimore, MD): Kyle Harris, Bart Gibson, George Caswell

Horn Wealth Management (Baltimore, MD): Dale Horn, Humberto Deluigi, Greg Eckenrode, Lindsey Arnold

Quantum Family Wealth Management (Baltimore, MD) James Cragg, Sean Hagerty, Alexander Levin, Ryan Sboray, Alexander Johnson

The CTW Group (Baltimore, MD): J. Francis Cannon, John J. Wasilewski, Christopher J. Connolly, Philip F. Toohey

The Gaige Lavallee Reed Group (Baltimore, MD): Richard M. Gaige, Wayne T. Lavallee, Jeremy J. Reed

Prism Wealth Consultants (Hunt Valley, MD): David Stack, Mitchell Brown, Sean McElroy

The Murray Group (Hunt Valley, MD): Jonathan Murray, Jason Lowy, Nick Barbieri, Brian Doak, Palmer Murray, Michele Lippincott

Atlantic Legacy Group (Mont Laurel, NJ): Lynn Fryckberg, Lulu Zappy, Jordan Teichman

Banks Zeigler Carter Group (Mont Laurel, NJ): Bill Banks, Janet Ziegler, Sean Carter, Rory Banks

Gendelman McGinley Group (Mont Laurel, NJ): Christine McGinley, Richard Gendelman, Buddy Buzzerd III

Pinnacle Wealth Partners (Mont Laurel, NJ): Douglas M. Pires, Steven E. Goldman

The Fendrick Group (Mont Laurel, NJ): Mark Fendrick, Richard Rogers, Jamison Licausi, David Ostrum

Cornerstone Wealth Management Group (Northfield, NJ): Brett Hina, Daniel Gottlieb, Sean B. Thompson, Timothy Gallagher, Brett Mower

Sage Wealth Management (Northfield, NJ): Steve Mortelliti, Richard Cohen, Alexander Clark, Jennifer Wildman

Lafferty/Stryker Wealth Management (Princeton, NJ): Richard R. Lafferty, William S. Stryker

Princeton Investment Consulting (Princeton, NJ): L. Marc Shegoski, Craig Leiderman, David Sears

Rosen Moses Group (Princeton, NJ):Eric Rosen, Robert Moses, Joseph Rosen

Cohen Leib Robinson Spilove Investment Group (Conshohocken, PA): Lewis Cohen, Ryan Leib, Robert Leib, Jonathon Leib, Jane Robinson

Full Circle Wealth Management Group (Conshohocken, PA): John C. Williams Jr., John Weilnau, Peter Ierardi

Legacy Wealth Partners (Conshohocken, PA): Dirk Stribrny, Joseph R. Croll, James Nastasi, Kevin McCoy

The Garvey-Clark Wealth Management Group (Conshohocken, PA)John Garvey, Matthew Clark, W. Brady Hooper Jr.

Custom Wealth Management Group (Newtown, PA):Charles C. Lovell, Keith T. Householder, Michael Haberman, Christopher Slowey, Martha Harding

Newtown Wealth Management (Newtown, PA): Kevin Young, Karen Robbins

CenturyPlus Wealth Management Group (Philadelphia, PA):Matt Boynton, Robert R. Hutchinson Jr., David C. Marshall, Matthew Tompkins

LongBernsteinGunderson Wealth Management (Dallas, TX, Philadelphia and New York City): Ryan M. Long, Brad Bernstein, Louise Gunderson, Nina Gunderson

Envision Capitol Wealth Management (Washington, D.C.):Todd Nichols, Robert Wright, Patricia Van Kirk, Kevin Bruening, Megan Kondos

Haffner Wealth Management Group (Washington, D.C.): Barry Haffner, Alex Haffner

K Street Partners (Washington, D.C.): Patrick M. Adams, Kristina Bakis, Alexis George, Jorge Lopez-Balboa

Liberty Capitol Group (Washington, D.C.) Sandy Cunningham, Holidae Hayes, Leland Bishop, Leif Springer, Brock Van Selow

SKF Group (Washington, D.C.): Bill Slater, Scott D. Fitzenreiter, James J. King, Ryan J. Shuler

The Capital ESOP Group (Washington, D.C.): Keith Apton, Nick Francia, Joanne Ferland, Sarah Bothner, Kaveh Gilanshah

Washington Wealth Management (Washington, D.C.): David Andreadis, Karen Ben-Shlaush, Blaine Andreadis, Danielle Tersaga, Richard Haskin

The third annual 2025 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list is comprised of over 5,300 teams that collectively manage over $7 trillion of assets. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative and quantitative criteria including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state/

