UBS today announced that 35 advisor teams in the firm's Mid-Atlantic Wealth Management Market have been named to the 2025 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list.
The Mid-Atlantic Wealth Management Market is led by Market Executive Brendan Graham and is part of the firm's Southeast Region, which is led by Regional Director Julie Fox.
"On behalf of myself and the UBS leadership team, I want to congratulate each of these advisors and their entire team for this national recognition," said Brendan Graham, Mid-Atlantic Market Executive at UBS.
The advisor teams in the Mid-Atlantic Market named to the list are:
CW Wealth Management Group (Greenville, DE):Ginger L. Ward, Caroline Chahalis
Montchanin Wealth Management Team (Greenville, DE): Chris DiGiacomo, Robert DiGiacomo, Blake DiGiacomo
Hingham Street Partners (Rockland, MA):Lawrence DePaulis, Peter Landry, Timothy Fortune, Michael J. Murphy, Samuel B. Sinclair, Timothy Seeger
Harris Gibson Group (Baltimore, MD): Kyle Harris, Bart Gibson, George Caswell
Horn Wealth Management (Baltimore, MD): Dale Horn, Humberto Deluigi, Greg Eckenrode, Lindsey Arnold
Quantum Family Wealth Management (Baltimore, MD) James Cragg, Sean Hagerty, Alexander Levin, Ryan Sboray, Alexander Johnson
The CTW Group (Baltimore, MD): J. Francis Cannon, John J. Wasilewski, Christopher J. Connolly, Philip F. Toohey
The Gaige Lavallee Reed Group (Baltimore, MD): Richard M. Gaige, Wayne T. Lavallee, Jeremy J. Reed
Prism Wealth Consultants (Hunt Valley, MD): David Stack, Mitchell Brown, Sean McElroy
The Murray Group (Hunt Valley, MD): Jonathan Murray, Jason Lowy, Nick Barbieri, Brian Doak, Palmer Murray, Michele Lippincott
Atlantic Legacy Group (Mont Laurel, NJ): Lynn Fryckberg, Lulu Zappy, Jordan Teichman
Banks Zeigler Carter Group (Mont Laurel, NJ): Bill Banks, Janet Ziegler, Sean Carter, Rory Banks
Gendelman McGinley Group (Mont Laurel, NJ): Christine McGinley, Richard Gendelman, Buddy Buzzerd III
Pinnacle Wealth Partners (Mont Laurel, NJ): Douglas M. Pires, Steven E. Goldman
The Fendrick Group (Mont Laurel, NJ): Mark Fendrick, Richard Rogers, Jamison Licausi, David Ostrum
Cornerstone Wealth Management Group (Northfield, NJ): Brett Hina, Daniel Gottlieb, Sean B. Thompson, Timothy Gallagher, Brett Mower
Sage Wealth Management (Northfield, NJ): Steve Mortelliti, Richard Cohen, Alexander Clark, Jennifer Wildman
Lafferty/Stryker Wealth Management (Princeton, NJ): Richard R. Lafferty, William S. Stryker
Princeton Investment Consulting (Princeton, NJ): L. Marc Shegoski, Craig Leiderman, David Sears
Rosen Moses Group (Princeton, NJ):Eric Rosen, Robert Moses, Joseph Rosen
Cohen Leib Robinson Spilove Investment Group (Conshohocken, PA): Lewis Cohen, Ryan Leib, Robert Leib, Jonathon Leib, Jane Robinson
Full Circle Wealth Management Group (Conshohocken, PA): John C. Williams Jr., John Weilnau, Peter Ierardi
Legacy Wealth Partners (Conshohocken, PA): Dirk Stribrny, Joseph R. Croll, James Nastasi, Kevin McCoy
The Garvey-Clark Wealth Management Group (Conshohocken, PA)John Garvey, Matthew Clark, W. Brady Hooper Jr.
Custom Wealth Management Group (Newtown, PA):Charles C. Lovell, Keith T. Householder, Michael Haberman, Christopher Slowey, Martha Harding
Newtown Wealth Management (Newtown, PA): Kevin Young, Karen Robbins
CenturyPlus Wealth Management Group (Philadelphia, PA):Matt Boynton, Robert R. Hutchinson Jr., David C. Marshall, Matthew Tompkins
LongBernsteinGunderson Wealth Management (Dallas, TX, Philadelphia and New York City): Ryan M. Long, Brad Bernstein, Louise Gunderson, Nina Gunderson
Envision Capitol Wealth Management (Washington, D.C.):Todd Nichols, Robert Wright, Patricia Van Kirk, Kevin Bruening, Megan Kondos
Haffner Wealth Management Group (Washington, D.C.): Barry Haffner, Alex Haffner
K Street Partners (Washington, D.C.): Patrick M. Adams, Kristina Bakis, Alexis George, Jorge Lopez-Balboa
Liberty Capitol Group (Washington, D.C.) Sandy Cunningham, Holidae Hayes, Leland Bishop, Leif Springer, Brock Van Selow
SKF Group (Washington, D.C.): Bill Slater, Scott D. Fitzenreiter, James J. King, Ryan J. Shuler
The Capital ESOP Group (Washington, D.C.): Keith Apton, Nick Francia, Joanne Ferland, Sarah Bothner, Kaveh Gilanshah
Washington Wealth Management (Washington, D.C.): David Andreadis, Karen Ben-Shlaush, Blaine Andreadis, Danielle Tersaga, Richard Haskin
The third annual 2025 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list is comprised of over 5,300 teams that collectively manage over $7 trillion of assets. The ranking algorithm is based on qualitative and quantitative criteria including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records and revenue generated for their firms.
For the full list and further information, visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state/
