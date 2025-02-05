BitMEX Launches 20 New Altcoin Options Featuring LTC, SUI, LINK, and More

Traders can now access 20 new altcoin options contracts for Litecoin, Sui, Chainlink, Aave, and more on BitMEX

MAHE, Seychelles, Feb. 05, 2025, the OG crypto derivatives exchange, is excited to announce the launch of 20 new option contracts, offering traders one of the first-ever opportunities to engage with a diverse range of altcoin options across Litecoin (LTC), SUI (Sui), LINK (Chainlink), AAVE (Aave), and more.

BitMEX Options delivers on deep liquidity and low slippage through an Orderbook and a Request-for-Quote (RFQ) interface, allowing users to trade single-leg or multi-leg options with the lowest minimum sizes in the industry. This combined with the Strategies Dashboard that enables traders to execute advanced options strategies with a single click, makes trading altcoin options accessible to any type of user.

Stephan Lutz, CEO of BitMEX said, "With the markets showing more volatility than ever, traders have an opportunity to push their strategies further, and we want to ensure they have every advantage. With this expansion, BitMEX is delivering what traders demand - a wider range of assets whilst empowering them with cutting-edge features that make executing sophisticated strategies effortless. With the addition of 20 new altcoin pairs, it reinforces our commitment to making BitMEX the go-to platform for options trading."





Options traders can now access options pairs for BTC, ETH, AAVE, ADA, APT, AVAX, BCH, DOGE, FIL, ICP, LDO, LINK, LTC, MMPEPE, MMSHIB, MNT, OP, ORDI, SOL, SUI, TON, TRX, UNI, WLD, and XRP - totalling 26 pairs available for trading on BitMEX Options.

About BitMEX

BitMEX is the OG crypto derivatives exchange, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs through low latency, deep crypto native liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade safely in the knowledge that their funds are secure. So too that they have access to the products and tools they require to be profitable.

BitMEX was also one of the first exchanges to publish their on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data. The exchange continues to publish this data twice a week - proving assurance that they safely store and segregate the funds they are entrusted with.

For more information on BitMEX, please visit the BitMEX Blog or www.bitmex.com , and follow Telegram , Twitte r , Discord , and its online communities . For further inquiries, please contact press@bitmex.com .

