SmartBear, a leading provider of software quality and visibility solutions, is honoring the RAC, a UK-based motoring services organization, with its Automation All-Star Award, celebrating testing teams' use of its Jira-native test management platform, Zephyr Scale with no-code test automation and AI-driven capabilities of SmartBear HaloAI. With Zephyr Scale, the RAC has cut testing time by more than half, accelerating faster and more efficient testing processes, while empowering its team to deliver high quality software at scale. A leading provider of breakdown assistance and motoring services, the RAC supports nearly 14 million UK private and business members.

"Since implementing Zephyr Scale in our regression testing, it has not only been excellent at identifying bugs that may have been missed with previous tools, but it has boosted our team's confidence," said Chris Lewis, Test Analysis at the RAC. "Its low-code requirements have empowered our testers to showcase their work, and we have been able to enhance team morale and efficiency. Our thanks to SmartBear for recognizing our test automation accomplishments with this award."

The RAC reduced its manual regression test pack from 60-90 minutes to 20 minutes with Zephyr Scale's AI-based no-code automation. Previous efforts to use other no-code automation tools could only reduce the time to 45 minutes, if the automation hadn't broken due to changes. Using Zephyr Scale featuring HaloAI, any tester, including those without technical skills, can quickly convert manual tests into automated tests without coding, directly in Zephyr Scale. The ability to watch a test recording back and fix issues on the fly also helps save time and improves consistency in test coverage, leading to better releases.

"We are thrilled to honor the RAC with our Automation All-Star Award," said Fitz Nowlan, VP, Al and Architecture at SmartBear. "With the integration of HaloAI, we have extended test automation to all, bridging the gap between manual and automated testing to drive greater efficiency and innovation. The RAC team's impressive achievements showcase the power of AI-based no-code test automation in transforming testing workflows and empowering teams to deliver high quality software with confidence. Their success exemplifies this transformative potential, and we are delighted to celebrate their accomplishments."

Zephyr Scale, one of the fastest-growing apps on the Atlassian Marketplace, empowers teams like the RAC's to deliver high quality software faster with its Jira-native test management solution designed for scalability. It aligns with Atlassian's System of Work philosophy to create a better development experience by reducing the friction that keeps software teams from doing their jobs effectively.

About the RAC

The RAC, an iconic UK brand, provides complete peace of mind to 14 million UK private and business drivers, whatever their motoring needs. As well as its premium nationwide breakdown assistance service with an expert branded patrol workforce attending more than two million breakdowns every year it offers a wide range of market-leading products across insurance, legal services, vehicle inspections and service, maintenance and repair. Included in this is the first-of-its-kind nationwide Mobile Mechanics service which brings the garage to homes and workplaces.

At the forefront of new solutions for business fleets and consumers, the RAC's breakdown service is electric-ready with mobile EV charging technology and can be called on using myRAC its all-in-one route planner, fuel finder and breakdown reporting app.

Visit the RAC website or read our latest stories on RAC media centre and @RACPress.

About SmartBear

SmartBear is pioneering innovation in software quality, embracing AI's transformative potential. The company's powerful solution hubs, including SmartBear API Hub, SmartBear Insight Hub, and SmartBear Test Hub, featuring HaloAI, give software development teams around the world visibility and automation that provide end-to-end quality. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, SmartBear meets customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. The company is committed to ethical corporate practices, including responsible AI that integrates accountability and transparency across its technology stack, and to social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities it serves. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, X, or Facebook.

