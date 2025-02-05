'MAGENTA' program is Funded by France 2030 and Administered by the French Government Agency Banque Publique d'Investissement (BPI)

MESC to lead collaboration with French public and private sector partners

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. ("MACOM") is pleased to announce that its France-based European Semiconductor Center ("MESC"), has been awarded a multi-year contract from Banque Publique d'Investissement ("BPI") to lead the development and manufacturing of advanced semiconductor products, in collaboration with public and private sector partners. The 'MAGENTA' program's goal is to develop next generation Ka-band Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit ("MMIC") front end products, leveraging MESC's existing Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology. A key program focus will be development of amplifiers with exceptional power-added efficiency, an innovation which is intended to push the boundaries of high-frequency communications system performance. The products and capabilities developed under the program are intended to support telecommunication systems in the 5G-FR2 bands and low earth orbit (LEO) communication systems.

"We believe that this noteworthy award will make MESC a stronger partner and supplier to the European Telecommunications and Space markets," said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer, MACOM. "The MAGENTA team will collaborate and explore new MMIC design and manufacturing techniques to improve performance of critical global communication systems. We are pleased to have French government support as we build a stronger business in France to support the European market."

The MAGENTA program is financed by the French government within the framework of France 2030 and will be administered by BPI, the French agency for innovation and a financial institution. Under the terms of the contract, MESC will lead manufacturing of the MMICs developed by MAGENTA partners.

About France 2030

This project was financed by the State within the framework of France 2030.Launched in 2021, France 2030 is a major €54-billion investment plan to accelerate the transformation of the French economy. This plan aims to decarbonize the economy and promote environmentally friendly innovation while supporting the leaders of tomorrow in strategic sectors such as energy, digital technology, health and agriculture.

