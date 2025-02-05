End-to-end solution transforms the interviewing process with science and analytics reducing bias and fairness concerns, elevating candidate experiences, and positioning businesses to be more competitive

SHL, the global leader in talent insight, today announced Smart Interview Professional, a new solution that helps organizations conduct structured interviews at scale, in a fair and consistent way while enhancing the candidate experience. This innovative end-to-end interviewing offering is the culmination of the very best interview content and technology SHL has developed during its more than 45 years of insight into people at work.

"The interview process is long overdue for reinvention," said Andy Nelesen, Solutions Lead, Talent Acquisition at SHL. "With around 4 billion interviews conducted each year, organizations waste precious time and resources on outdated interview methods that fail to reveal true candidate potential and fit. It's time for a new generation of interviewing, powered by science and analytics, that delivers real results."

Great people are the foundation of organizational success, and smart hiring decisions requires objective assessment. Structured interviews when executed correctly reduce bias, improve comparability, and are proven to be among the most predictive tools for assessing job performance (Sackett, 2022). Yet, many companies struggle to implement structured interviews because interviewers favor unstructured conversations to 'get a feel' for a candidate. This creates inconsistencies in candidate evaluations and experiences, and leaves recruiting leaders without insights to optimize interviewing practices.

The impact is clear: Aptitude Research indicates half of companies lose quality talent to poor interview processes, less than half measure ROI, and a third lack confidence in their interview process.

SHL's Smart Interview Professional solves these challenges by introducing rigor and science to interviewing, ensuring structure, fairness and accuracy in recruiter and hiring manager interactions with candidates.

More than an interview platform, Smart Interview Professional provides:

Customizable Interview Guides: Offering a vast library of science-recommended questions and evaluation criteria tailored to over 800 job roles. SHL's unique AI tools can generate validated skill, competency and question recommendations based on any job description in a matter of seconds.

Offering a vast library of science-recommended questions and evaluation criteria tailored to over 800 job roles. SHL's unique AI tools can generate validated skill, competency and question recommendations based on any job description in a matter of seconds. Structure in the Moment: Interviewers access guided prompts, scoring tools and note-taking support in real-time to help them maintain consistent and quality conversations.

Interviewers access guided prompts, scoring tools and note-taking support in real-time to help them maintain consistent and quality conversations. AI Transcripts and Summaries: Post-interview reporting is simplified with AI-generated summaries based on scoring guides, ratings, and notes without requiring interview recordings.

Post-interview reporting is simplified with AI-generated summaries based on scoring guides, ratings, and notes without requiring interview recordings. Immediate Candidate Feedback: Automated feedback collection from every candidate the moment an interview ends.

Automated feedback collection from every candidate the moment an interview ends. Streamlined Processes: Self-scheduling, dynamic scheduling, and calendar integration simplify diary coordination and free up recruiters for higher-value activities.

Self-scheduling, dynamic scheduling, and calendar integration simplify diary coordination and free up recruiters for higher-value activities. Analytics for Interviewers: Data insights into time spent, candidate progression rates, question performance, and skill patterns help hiring managers better understand candidates and improve decision-making.

Data insights into time spent, candidate progression rates, question performance, and skill patterns help hiring managers better understand candidates and improve decision-making. Advanced Organizational Analytics: Aggregated data on interview consistency, interviewer performance, and candidate feedback to drive continuous improvements and outcomes over time.

"SHL has spent the more than four decades understanding, measuring and predicting people's performance at work through assessments. Now we're applying that same rigor and science to interviewing, a critical step in the hiring process," said Nelesen. "Smart Interview Professional is the most robust solution available today for delivering fairer effective interviews at scale. It empowers organizations to identify and secure the highly sought-after candidates they need quickly and efficiently outpacing their competitors."

Early adopters of SHL's Smart Interview Professional, including organizations at the forefront of Manufacturing, Logistics, Financial Services, and Technology, are already gaining a competitive edge by leveraging the analytics to improve interview practices.

To learn more about Smart Interview Professional, the importance of interviews and the impact on candidate experience, visit: shl.com/interviewing

About SHL

SHL, the global leader in talent insight, transforms businesses by leveraging the power of people, science, and technology. Our unrivaled, scientifically backed workforce data and highly validated talent solutions provide organizations with the insights needed to optimally leverage their people's potential and maximize business outcomes. We equip recruiters and leaders with people insights at an organization, team, and individual level, accelerating growth, decision-making, and talent mobility and inspiring an inclusive culture that supports game-changing agility. For more information, visit shl.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250205980513/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Julia Landon

PR@shl.com