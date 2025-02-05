Datassential, the leading food and beverage intelligence platform connecting the dots between consumers and the industry, has announced the expansion of its cutting-edge global sales intelligence solution to include in-depth menu and limited-time offer (LTO) tracking across Europe's Big 5 markets: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the U.K. This enhancement further solidifies Datassential's position as the gold standard for empowering the foodservice ecosystem with actionable insights.

With a foodservice prospecting platform tracking more than 11 million operators across 70+ countries and 100+ operator attributes, Datassential's solution offers unparalleled tools to increase sales productivity and win rates. The addition of comprehensive menu data in these key European markets gives users access to deep insights, enabling smarter, data-driven menu recommendations tailored to operators' diverse needs.

"Understanding global menus and limited-time offers has never been more critical for our clients looking to stay ahead in the competitive foodservice landscape," said Jim Emling, CEO at Datassential. "By bringing deep menu intelligence from Europe's biggest markets into our solution, we're empowering businesses to innovate, engage operators effectively, and drive growth with remarkable accuracy."

Clients will now have fingertip access to a robust set of menu data, offering unmatched opportunities to broaden their global reach. The addition of LTO and new item tracking allows clients to uncover whitespace opportunities and stay ahead of emerging trends as they unfold across top chains in France, the U.K., Spain, and beyond.

Datassential's expanded offerings reflect its continued commitment to equipping clients with the intelligence they need to succeed in an ever-evolving industry. By empowering businesses with global reach and precision insights, Datassential helps them transform data into opportunity.

About Datassential

Datassential is the leading global food and beverage intelligence platform providing guidance on trends, competitive benchmarking, and sales intelligence. Through a suite of AI-powered solutions, an intuitive UI, and proprietary data, the food and beverage ecosystem relies on Datassential to more effectively develop, market, and sell their products. Founded in 2001, Datassential powers insights and sales intelligence for brands including Burger King, DoorDash, General Mills, Land O' Lakes, Pepsi, Starbucks, Target, and more.

