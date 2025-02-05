Network to Code Kicks Off 2025 with Significant Software Innovations Across Nautobot Ecosystem

Accelerating Network Automation: Nautobot 2.4 Core Updates, Expanded App Ecosystem, and AI-Powered Tools Propel 2025 Forward

Network to Code , the global leader in Network Automation solutions, launches 2025 with a significant number of new innovations. Anchored by the release of Nautobot 2.4, the Nautobot ecosystem sees major advancements, including its first AI-powered solution, several new data integrations with Cisco, and expanded app capabilities designed to meet the dynamic demands of enterprise networks.

"With Nautobot 2.4 and the rest of the announced software, we're continuing to deliver the foundation for holistic network automation solutions," said Jason Edelman, Founder and CTO of Network to Code. "With these advancements across our app ecosystem, we continue to deliver the tools required for enterprises to transform and scale their networks with confidence. From real-time automation triggers to AI-driven insights, these innovations set the stage for new data- and design-driven approaches to automation in 2025."

Nautobot 2.4 Core Innovations: Enabling Enterprise-Grade Automation

Nautobot 2.4 introduces significant enhancements tailored to enterprise network automation, including:

Event Publication Framework : Real-time event notifications that integrate with enterprise message bus systems to trigger automation seamlessly as events occur.

Kubernetes Job Execution : Using Kubernetes Job pods, this feature is designed for distributed and scalable infrastructures and empowers organizations to execute complex workflows seamlessly in modern cloud architectures.

Wireless Networking Models : Advanced wireless data models for WLAN management built for large-scale Enterprise deployments. Featuring complete SSID inventory and configurations, APs grouped by controllers, and radio profile management.

Virtual Device Contexts (VDCs): Support for multi-tenant environments, enabling logical partitioning of physical devices for more flexible network designs and automation.

Expanded App Ecosystem

The Nautobot App ecosystem expands, with impactful updates that enhance data management, network automation, and observability capabilities.

SSoT Growth: The Single Source of Truth (SSoT) app is significantly enhanced with new integrations, including Citrix ADM, Cisco DNA Center, Itential, Cisco Meraki, Slurp'it, Bootstrap, LibreNMS, and SolarWinds Orion. These additions enable more out of the box automations and strengthen its role as the hub for network data integration.

Design Builder App: The Design Builder app, which manages holistic network designs and data, now incorporates lifecycle management for data. Users can version and lock down designs ensuring changes are made at a design-level vs. device or object-level.

Floorplan App: Usability upgrades, including customizable grid labeling, nested floor plans, tenant group visualizations, and visual enhancements for better navigation.

NetObs: The NetObs app aids network observability solutions by enhancing and enriching observability metrics with Nautobot data, providing rich contextual information to create more useful graphs and context aware alerts. It also streamlines the creation of numerous Telegraf configurations, enabling efficient data collection from various devices.

DNS Models: Nautobot's IPAM capabilities now include DNS models for tracking DNS Zones and a comprehensive range of record types, enabling automated DNS policy and a centralized system for managing DNS configurations.

AI-Driven Tools and Q2 Developments

The future is bright for network automation in 2025, with additional product launches coming later in Q1 and early Q2. These releases will deliver a range of game-changing capabilities, setting the stage for significant advancements in network automation and management. To learn more about any of these upcoming releases, or to participate in our beta programs, contact us at ntc@networktocode.com . Highlights of these cutting-edge capabilities include:

NautobotGPT

Available to Nautobot Cloud customers at the end of Q1, our custom-trained AI co-pilot tool provides intelligent insights and operational assistance to Nautobot users. This AI capability, demonstrated at ONUG and TechEx, brings intelligent assistance to make novice users more capable and experienced users more efficient.

Version Control

The highly anticipated Version Control capability in Nautobot is coming in Q2. This will introduce branching and rollback functionality in Nautobot, enabling users to safely develop, restore known working states, stage data for approvals, and lay the foundation for robust automated network testing. These enhancements add layers of security and flexibility for Enterprise Nautobot deployments.

Ansible Automation for AAP and AWX

The Ansible Automation integration is also being released in Q2. It offers users streamlined ways to integrate data from Nautobot into Ansible Automation Platform (AAP), while also simplifying executing Job Templates directly from Nautobot. This will further enable joint initiatives with Red Hat Ansible. The integration also extends to AWX, the open-source version of AAP, broadening access to powerful automation tools across different environments.

Looking ahead, these enhancements to Nautobot and its app ecosystem solidify Nautobot's role as the backbone of enterprise network automation.

About Network to Code

Network to Code is the foremost expert in network automation and has deployed more network automation projects than any other company in the world. Our network automation solutions help organizations transform the way their networks are deployed, managed, and consumed. Through managed and professional services, NTC deploys data-driven network automation based on NetDevOps principles to improve reliability, efficiency, and security while reducing costs. NTC is the creator of Nautobot , the leading open source Network Source of Truth and Automation platform.

Get started at https://www.networktocode.com .

Media Contact:

Jill McIntire

York IE

jill@york.ie

SOURCE: Network to Code

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire