Whole Foods Market Foundation's Annual Garden Grant Application Window Now Open

Schools And Nonprofits Invited to Apply For $3,500 Grants to Support Edible Education Spaces at Schools

Whole Foods Market Foundation

WHAT:

Whole Kids, a project of Whole Foods Market Foundation dedicated to improving children's nutrition and wellness, has opened its annual Garden Grant to offer financial assistance for a new or existing edible educational garden located at a K-12 school in the U.S. or Canada. Today through March 5, K-12 schools and nonprofit organizations in the U.S. and Canada are invited to apply for grants of $3,500 each to support edible learning spaces on school campuses. Grants will be awarded in the late summer of 2025.

WHY:

Through the Whole Kids Garden Grant program, outdoor spaces are turned into powerful hands-on learning gardens that connect kids with food, spark their curiosity, and support classroom curriculum.

WHEN:

The application window is open now through Wednesday, March 5, 2025, 11:59pm CST.

WHERE:

Applicants can apply onlineat wholekidsfoundation.org/gardengrant.

DETAILS:

The Whole Kids Garden Grant program is one of the organization's longest-running annual grant programs and has provided more than $20,872,000 in grants to support over 8,700 edible learning spaces since 2011. Both new and previous Garden Grant recipients are encouraged to apply. This year, through a collaboration with Newman's Own Foundation, recipients that opt in via the Garden Grant application will be considered for a monetary grant in addition to the Whole Kids' $3,500 award. Grant recipients will be selected and notified in August 2025. The organization will be hosting a Garden Grant Q&A Webinar at 3pm CST on Thursday, February 20, 2025, (Register here). To learn more about the Whole Kids Garden Grant program including complete eligibility details, visit: wholekidsfoundation.org/gardengrant.

###

About Whole Kids

Whole Kids enhances children's wellness by improving access to nutritious foods, supporting healthy food education, and building professional development to sustain those changes. Whole Kids is a project of Whole Foods Market Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Austin, Texas. For more information on Whole Kids' school programs including gardens, salad bars, beehives, school food transformation, and nutrition education for teachers and staff, visit wholekids.org. For ongoing news and updates, follow Whole Foods Market Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, X (Formerly Twitter), or LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Nikki Newman-Sobhani

Nikki.Newman@wholefoods.com



Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy - Sausalito, CA

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whole Foods Market Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Whole Foods Market Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whole-foods-market-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whole Foods Market Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire