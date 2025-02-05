Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2025) - CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (TSXV: CUB) ("CubicFarms" or the "Company"), a leading agricultural technology company, is pleased to announce the granting of four new patents for HydroGreen's hydroponic growing technology. These patents cover advanced systems for soil-free, large-scale plant cultivation designed to maximize yield, reduce resource consumption, and support sustainable farming practices.

Innovative Rotating Seed Bed Technology for Optimal Plant Growth

HydroGreen's Hydroponic Grower technology features a rotating seed bed that transports seeds through each stage of growth, providing an optimized, consistent environment for plant cultivation. This soil-free, efficient growing approach is ideal for large-scale hydroponic farms focused on high-quality output with minimal resources.

Advanced Moving Belt System for Controlled Seed Bed Cultivation

The second patent introduces a moving belt system that enables seeds to grow in controlled seed beds designed to maximize nutrient uptake and yield. This innovation enhances sustainable agriculture by enabling eco-friendly, space-efficient production of fresh, nutrient-rich green feed.

Seamless Harvesting Through Unique Dispensing System

HydroGreen's third patent covers an innovative dispensing system that simplifies the harvest process, offering a clean and efficient solution for high-volume, soil-free farming. This system is designed to streamline operations for farmers, allowing them to cultivate and harvest with ease.

Precision Controller for Enhanced Farm Management

The Controller for Hydroponic Growers is a comprehensive management tool that monitors plant health, automates seeding and harvesting, and minimizes manual intervention. With a user-friendly interface, this controller empowers operators to produce consistently high-quality feed with reduced water usage, aligning with HydroGreen's commitment to sustainable practices.

"Our HydroGreen technology represents a significant step forward in sustainable farming, combining innovation and efficiency to provide an eco-friendly solution that meets the demand for large-scale, quality feed production," said John de Jonge, Interim CEO of CubicFarm Systems Corp. "These patents are a testament to our team's commitment to supporting farmers with the tools they need to grow sustainably and profitably."

About HydroGreen

HydroGreen produces Automated Vertical Pastures, a type of smart farming equipment that uses a unique process to sprout grains such as wheat and barley, in a controlled growing environment to efficiently produce a high-performance feed ingredient for livestock 365 days a year. HydroGreen's equipment is simple and easy to operate and performs all growing functions automatically, including seeding, watering, lighting, harvesting, and re-seeding, which allows livestock businesses to feed consistent nutrition every day with minimal labour. When balanced correctly in the ration, HydroGreen sprouted grain modifies animal digestion which enhances productivity and reduces the amount of enteric methane emitted in ruminant livestock. The result also enables environmental benefits to the farm while helping to meet increasing demand for valuable farm-based inset and offset carbon credits. For more information, please visit www.hydrogreenglobal.com.

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a leading local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a subsidiary of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops on-site, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy. For more information, please visit www.cubicfarms.com.

