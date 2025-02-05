Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2025) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "Military") is pleased to announce that it has appointed DGWA GmbH as its European financial market advisor to support its 100% owned flagship Trojárová antimony-gold property ("Trojárová" or the "Property"), located in western Slovakia.

DGWA's CEO, Stefan Müller, comments: "The European Union has allocated billions of Euros towards the development of domestic critical minerals projects in the form of equity, grants, offtake financing and project finance loans. Additionally, Germany and greater Europe now have a significant number of commodity funds focused on domestic projects. Antinomy is a key mineral listed in Europe's Critical Raw Materials Act, which has also adopted a fast-track permitting process unseen in other parts of the world. We look forward to supporting the advancement of the Trojarova asset. We are aware that European defense sector companies are actively seeking to secure offtake of key minerals such as antimony."

Military Metals CEO, Scott Eldridge, comments: "Antimony prices continue to achieve new all-time highs due to supply constraints combined with surging demand, some analysts are predicting prices reaching US $100,000 per ton, representing a double of the current price.1 As we advance our European asset, we look forward to working with Mr. Müller and his highly experienced team. Governments around the world continue to prioritize military readiness, as recently seen with Germany's €2.5 billion weapons order.2 DGWA has helped mineral projects access a substantial number of funds from various European sources. We are in the process of converting the robust high-grade Soviet era resource into a NI 43-101 compliant resource with a top global resource firm, SLR."

DGWA will provide the following services:

Arrange site visits to the Project with key investors,

Organize European roadshows with retail, HNI, brokers, Family Offices and institutional investors,

Assist with grant funding applications to access non-dilutive financing,

Introduce the Company to European newsletter writers,

Introduce the Company to key German and European defense sector companies,

Arrange participation and representation in European Union raw materials conferences,

Translation of important presentation materials for European investors into the German language, to manage social media accounts,

Manage the translation and distribution of press releases on behalf of the Company,

Post on its website and newsletters, to position the Company in the German speaking media environment and to assist the Company to present to German speaking retail and institutional investors, potential offtake partners and government.

About DGWA GmbH

DGWA, the German Institute for Asset and Equity Allocation and Valuation ("Deutsche Gesellschaft für Wertpapieranalyse GmbH"), is a European Investment Banking Boutique based in Frankfurt, Germany. The management team has a 30-year track record in trading, investing, and analysing SMEs around the world. DGWA has been involved in over 250 IPOs, financings, bond issues, dual listings, and corporate finance transactions as well as corresponding road shows and awareness campaigns.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-Looking information in this news release includes statements related to the future plans for exploration activities. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. These include the results of any future exploration activities, which cannot be guaranteed, and such other factors as may impact both the Acquisition and any future activities in respect of the properties held by the Target. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-Looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

(1)https://www.livewiremarkets.com/wires/the-100-000-metal-unlocking-investment-potential-in-antimony-s-supply-crisis?utm_campaign=&utm_medium=wire-page-share&utm_source=twitter&utm_content=the-100-000-metal-unlocking-investment-potential-in-antimony-s-supply-crisis

(2)https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/germany-approves-weapons-worth-about-26-billion-bloomberg-news-reports-2025-01-29/

