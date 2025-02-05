Premier Sound and Lighting Named Resident AV Event Production Partner for LeTesserae and the Astorian Following Successful Rolls-Royce and Porsche Events

Premier Sound & Lighting announces exclusive AV Partnerships following state-of-the-art events.

Premier Sound and Lighting, an industry-leading event production company known for its unparalleled technical expertise and exceptional customer service, is proud to announce its designation as the resident AV event production company for two of Houston's most prestigious venues: LeTesserae and The Astorian.

The Astorian

Premier named resident AV event production partner for The Astorian.

As the AV event production partner for these iconic venues, Premier Sound and Lighting will provide state-of-the-art sound, lighting, and event management solutions, continuing its legacy of delivering world-class experiences for clients across industries.

Delivering Excellence for Global Brands

Premier Sound and Lighting's expertise has been showcased in high-profile events, including the prestigious Rolls-Royce Spectre Reveal and the exclusive Porsche's Palace Grand Opening. The company's meticulous attention to detail, cutting-edge technology, and ability to elevate events to the highest standard of luxury and sophistication has made them a trusted partner for some of the most notable brands in the world.

"Being named the resident AV event production company for both LeTesserae and The Astorian is an incredible honor," said Senega Iles, Founder and CEO of Premier Sound and Lighting. "These venues represent the pinnacle of elegance and sophistication in Houston, and we are excited to continue delivering world-class events that captivate and inspire. From exclusive reveals to intimate gatherings, we bring our expertise to every event, ensuring flawless execution and unforgettable experiences."

About Premier Sound and Lighting

With over two decades of experience, Premier Sound and Lighting has become a leader in the event production industry, offering a full range of services from cutting-edge audio/visual technology to customized lighting and staging solutions. Known for its commitment to excellence and innovation, the company works with clients across a variety of industries, including corporate, luxury brands, and private events.

For more information about Premier Sound and Lighting's services and portfolio, visit their website at www.premiersoundandlighting.com .

About LeTesserae & The Astorian

LeTesserae and The Astorian are two of Houston's most sought-after event venues, offering a blend of luxurious ambiance and impeccable service. Whether hosting corporate gatherings, private events, weddings or high-profile product launches, both venues are known for their unique sophisticated aesthetic and capacity to accommodate the most exclusive and high-end events in the city.

