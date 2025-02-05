Telehealth Tailwind Drives Equum Medical Year-End Results, Expansion Welcomes New Chief Growth Officer

New Leadership and Expanded Telehealth Services Position Equum Medical for Accelerated Growth in 2025

Equum Medical, a leader in enterprise virtual care-enabled clinical solutions, today announced a record year of growth in 2024, driven by an expanded service portfolio and the continued evolution of its telehealth offerings. The company has also hired Aaron Fenton, MBA, as its new Chief Growth Officer, as it enters a hyper-growth phase in 2025.

2024: A Banner Year for Growth and Innovation

Equum Medical marked a significant milestone in 2024, deepening its High Acuity and Critical Care segment and solidifying its position as a pioneer in virtual nursing. In response to the ongoing workforce challenges facing hospitals, the company also introduced Multi-Specialty services to support access to care. These services were designed to address the growing need for flexible and scalable solutions in an increasingly strained healthcare environment.

Looking ahead to 2025, Equum Medical is set to continue expanding its offerings within the Equum Acute Care Professional Services Suite, which includes the introduction of Tele-Hospitalist services, including nocturnist coverage. These new services are designed to enhance Med-Surg capacity and optimize patient flow, complementing the existing portfolio of Virtual Nursing, Sitter, and Telemetry solutions.

"The demand for innovative, technology-enabled care solutions has never been greater, and Equum is poised to play a pivotal role in meeting these challenges," said Corey Scurlock, M.D. MBA, Founder and CEO of Equum Medical. "With Aaron joining our team, we are strengthening our leadership to drive commercial and strategic growth. His experience will be crucial as we continue to scale and position Equum for long-term success in this rapidly evolving healthcare landscape."

Introducing Aaron Fenton, Chief Growth Officer

Aaron Fenton brings nearly two decades of leadership experience in healthcare and commercial strategy. As Chief Growth Officer at Equum Medical, Fenton will oversee the company's market-facing commercial activities, ensuring that growth initiatives align with strategic objectives. His proven track record in cultivating complex partnerships and driving transformative growth will be key as Equum continues to expand its market presence and deliver sustainable growth.

"Equum Medical is at a unique inflection point, with an established leadership position in virtual care and an exciting growth trajectory ahead," said Fenton. "I'm honored to join the team at this critical juncture and help lead Equum's aggressive expansion in the virtual care space. The company's mission to break down barriers to access and deliver high-quality care is one I'm proud to be a part of, and I am confident in its ability to make a lasting impact on healthcare delivery."

Strategic Funding Support

Equum's growth is also supported by a historical funding round with Heritage Group, a leading healthcare investment firm, which provided a $20 million growth equity investment in 2021. This partnership has enabled Equum to expand its innovative telehealth and flexible staffing services, positioning the company as a key player in the telehealth space.

About Equum Medical

Equum Medical is an enterprise virtual care-enabled clinical solutions firm that addresses critical challenges in care delivery by unlocking the potential of clinical access through telehealth. As a leader in the virtual care space, Equum offers a comprehensive Acute Care Continuum Services Portfolio designed to deliver dynamic, high-touch virtual care resources for hospitals across the United States. At its core, Equum believes that telehealth is a force multiplier-empowering healthcare systems to expand their clinical capabilities, optimize patient flow, and ensure equitable access to care for all communities. Learn more about Equum Medical here: www.equummedical.com

