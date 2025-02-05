Anzeige
WKN: A1W6ST | ISIN: BMG067231032
Tradegate
05.02.25
15:00 Uhr
7,380 Euro
+0,010
+0,14 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4307,50016:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2025 14:58 Uhr
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Invitation to the 2024 Fourth Quarter Presentation

Bermuda, February 5, 2025, Avance Gas Holding Ltd. (ticker "AGAS") will on Wednesday February 12, 2025, release its unaudited results for the fourth quarter of 2024. In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 (CET). The presentation and webcast link will be available from the Investor Relation section at Avance Gas' website www.avancegas.com prior the presentation and available by using the following links:

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gos98mmp

Conference call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI24d34cb800b94c1692d43ea15898cadd

A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast.

For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00 Email: IR@avancegas.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


