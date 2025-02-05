Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share for Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, at the close of business on 4 February 2025 was 181.06p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

05 February 2025