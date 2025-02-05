Dispatch Welcomes New Sales Leader to the Organization

Brian Carr, the VP of Sales, brings extensive experience and a drive to level up the sales team.

Dispatch , a leading provider of last-mile delivery solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Carr as its new Vice President of Sales.

With a career spanning major industry leaders such as CBS Interactive, Twitter (now X), and Lyft, Carr brings a wealth of experience in sales leadership, go-to-market (GTM) strategy, and business growth.

Carr started his career in media sales at CBS Interactive, where he worked with major brands to scale digital advertising strategies. He then moved to Twitter, helping build out the sales strategy for the travel vertical. Most recently, Carr spent nine years at Lyft, where he played a pivotal role in expanding the company's business-to-business sales team across multiple industries and markets in the U.S. and Canada.

Now at Dispatch, Carr sees a major opportunity to drive growth and innovation in the last-mile logistics space. "Dispatch has a stellar product with tremendous potential to scale," said Carr. "I'm eager to re?ne our GTM strategy, expand our customer base, and ensure our sales team has the tools, insights, and direction needed to succeed. We're focused on strengthening customer relationships, leveraging technology to streamline operations, and becoming the go-to delivery management solution for businesses."

In the short term, Carr's primary focus will be on accelerating pipeline growth, increasing customer engagement, and aligning sales efforts. Longer-term, his vision is to build a scalable, ef?cient sales organization that seamlessly integrates sales, marketing, and product development to meet customers' evolving needs.

"Leveling up means working smarter, not harder," Carr added. "By re?ning our approach, focusing on the right accounts, and strengthening customer relationships, we can deliver greater value and drive sustained business growth."

Dispatch President, Ryan Hanson, expressed excitement about Carr's appointment, stating, "Brian's expertise in scaling high-performance sales teams and his strategic vision make him a perfect ?t for Dispatch. We're con?dent his leadership will propel our sales organization to new levels."

For more information about Dispatch and its leadership team, please contact the media representative at pr@dispatchit.com .

About Dispatch: Dispatch is the leading B2B last-mile delivery platform, replacing traditional courier services by offering a suite of software solutions for any size business. Dispatch simpli?es last-mile delivery with a network of independent contractor drivers, delivery management software, and API integrations. Dispatch currently operates across more than 80 U.S. markets. For additional information, visit www.dispatchit.com .

SOURCE: Dispatch

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire