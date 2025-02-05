Anzeige
05.02.2025
Régénère Launches Revolutionary Custom Peptide Skincare Solution Direct to Consumers

Finanznachrichten News

Luxury Meets Science: First-of-its-Kind Custom Peptide Serum Delivers Professional-Grade Results Through Advanced Formulation Technology

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2025 / Following its successful introduction to medical professionals last year, Régénère announced the consumer launch of its revolutionary custom peptide-enriched face serum. This premiere skincare solution combines advanced peptide science with tailored formulations to address individual skin concerns and aging factors.

"Régénère represents the convergence of luxury skincare and cutting-edge science," said Vasanth Jayaraman, Chief Operating Officer at Vibrant Wellness. "By making our professional-grade, custom formulations available directly to consumers, we're revolutionizing how people approach their skincare."

The brand's flagship product features more than 25 active peptides targeting five visible signs of skin aging - more than triple the number found in traditional luxury serums. Each serum is precisely formulated through an in-depth skin assessment process and photo analysis, ensuring that every solution precisely matches the individual's unique skincare needs.

Régénère sets new standards in the skincare industry through its innovative approach to individualization. The brand offers the highest concentration of peptides available in the consumer market, while maintaining a clean beauty formulation free from harmful additives including heavy metals, phthalates, sulfates, parabens, and artificial colors or fragrances.

All products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities in the United States, backed by extensive scientific research including more than 20 clinical trials. Users typically report visible improvements within just weeks of beginning use, with 97% of users reporting increased skin volume and hydration, and 100% noting improved firmness and radiance after four weeks of use.

Originally available exclusively through healthcare providers in January 2024, Régénère has established itself as a trusted name in professional skincare. The consumer launch maintains the brand's commitment to customization while making these advanced formulations accessible to individuals seeking science-backed skincare solutions.

Régénère is now available directly to consumers through www.regenere.com. The custom formulation process begins with a comprehensive skincare questionnaire that analyzes individual skin concerns, environmental factors, and aging patterns. This detailed assessment ensures each customer receives a precisely tailored serum formulation. The Régénère custom peptide serum is available for $199, reflecting its premium ingredients and professional-grade formulation. For additional information, visit Régénère's website and follow on social media for updates and exclusive content.

