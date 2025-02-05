Imagene Announces a Collaboration With Tempus to Advance AI-Driven Diagnostics for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Collaboration focuses on launching an AI-powered biomarker prediction panel targeting actionable biomarkers to revolutionize lung cancer diagnostics and enable commercialization of a diagnostic panel.

Imagene, a leader in AI-powered Oncology Intelligence, today announced a collaboration with Tempus AI, Inc., a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine and patient care. The collaboration aims to advance cancer diagnostics by accelerating biomarker prediction, integrating AI-powered tools into clinical workflows, and enabling the commercialization of accessible diagnostic solutions.

Imagene's innovative lung assay, the first AI-based multi-gene panel for predicting key non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) biomarkers directly from biopsy images within minutes, combined with Tempus' clinical reach and comprehensive real-world data, is designed to achieve important milestones in precision oncology:

Enhance precision biomarker prediction and personalized care: Provide clinicians with rapid and reliable biomarker tools by delivering highly accurate, actionable predictions for key NSCLC targets which may include EGFR, ALK, MET, BRAF, HER2, RET, and ROS1 as part of Tempus' test portfolio, supporting more precise and timely clinical decision-making.

Improve AI model performance for lung cancer diagnostics: Leverage Tempus' real-world data to continuously refine Imagene's lung AI models, ensuring cutting-edge accuracy and effectiveness in diagnosing NSCLC.

Facilitate commercialization: Deliver a bundled diagnostic offering that combines molecular testing with an AI-panel to physicians around the country.

"Our collaboration with Tempus reflects a shared vision of making AI precision diagnostics a standard of care." Said Dean Bitan, CEO and Co-founder of Imagene. "By bringing together Imagene's AI expertise and Tempus' clinical reach, we are not only enhancing and democratizing access to precision diagnostics but also setting a new benchmark for lung cancer care - with the aim of delivering more personalized treatment options for physicians and their patients."

"Tempus is committed to broadly offering AI-enabled diagnostics in an effort to improve patient outcomes," said Chris Scotto DiVetta, Senior Vice President of AI Products at Tempus. "This collaboration with Imagene strengthens our diagnostic offerings and allows us to provide clinicians more actionable data that may lead to additional testing."

This licensing framework marks a significant step forward in applying advanced AI methodologies to real-world clinical challenges. By leveraging complementary expertise, the collaboration aims to address unmet needs in cancer diagnostics through innovative AI technologies and data-driven approaches, setting a new precedent in precision oncology.

