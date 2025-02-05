BioBond Adhesives, Inc.: BioBond Announces Revolutionary Biobased Protective Coatings

Initial Focus Will Be on the Food Processing and Distribution Industries

BioBond, a leader in sustainable and cost-effective, high-performance materials, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking line of biobased protective coatings for the food processing and distribution industries. These innovative coatings are formulated with epoxies and urethanes derived from plant-based materials. They offer a new standard in cost-performance, containing zero microplastics and providing a level of defense against mold, fungi, and other microorganisms.

"We are thrilled to introduce these game-changing biobased coatings for the food processing and distribution industries," said Marc McConnaughey, CEO of BioBond. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a solution that not only meets demanding price and performance requirements, but also brings a level of defense against microorganisms."

Greg Piche, Vice President of Products, noted that BioBond's biobased protective coatings offer a compelling array of benefits including unmatched performance, enhanced safety with no odors, sustainable solution with zero microplastics, and ease of application yet costs similar to solvent-based solutions.

"Our goal is to revolutionize the protective coatings industry. We are excited about this first step in that direction," added Christian Rodriquez, Director of Business Development, Protective Coatings. "By combining cost effectiveness, superior performance, that is safer to apply and healthier, such as zero microplastics, we are providing a solution that benefits both our customers and the environment."

BioBond's products are manufactured in the USA in USDA rural-qualified zip codes, helping to create living-wage jobs in rural America. BioBond is funded by the Generation Food Rural Partners Fund ("GFRP"), a fund of Big Idea Ventures ("BIV"), which invests in the best food technology, AgriTech and material science companies globally. Products are now available to contractors. BioBond intends to serve global markets from its Indiana-based R&D Team and Headquarters.

About BioBond:

BioBond is a leading innovator in developing and manufacturing biobased materials for the adhesives and protective coatings markets. Committed to sustainability and performance, BioBond offers a range of adhesive and protective coating solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of various industries.

Contact:

Marc McConnaughey, CEO

info@biobondadhesives.com

6025 West 300 South, Lafayette, Indiana 47909

Website: www.biobondadhesives.com

About Generation Food Rural Partner Fund:

Generation Food Rural Partners ("GFRP" or the "Fund") is an RBIC-licensed investment fund designed to drive economic growth and development in rural communities in the U.S. The Fund invests in the areas of agriculture, food, and protein technologies to form new companies based on intellectual property, creating living-wage jobs at its portfolio companies. GFRP is backed by members of the Farm Credit System, including Farm Credit Services of America, CoBank, Compeer Financial and Mid-America Farm Credit. GFRP is a part of Big Idea Ventures ("BIV"), a leading investor in food-tech, agri-tech, and materials science. BIV focuses on innovative and sustainable tech companies worldwide. It partners with universities for tech transfer and combines capital, knowledge, and partnerships to boost economic growth and build innovation ecosystems. Collaborating with corporations and governments, BIV supports entrepreneurs, scientists, and engineers tackling major global challenges. With teams in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, BIV has invested in over 130 companies across 30 countries. For more information, visit www.bigideaventures.com/generation-food-rural-partners.

