After a High-Profile Murder, Companies Rethink Executive Security

TAG Quarterly - Now Available for Free Download

After the CEO of UnitedHealthcare was gunned down in New York City in December, many companies worried about their own executives. One big reason is that would-be attackers can learn so much about their itineraries by hacking into their home networks and by reading what they and their families post online.

These are some of the issues the TAG Security Annual explored in its Q1 publication, which asked the question: "Can Companies Keep Their CEOs Safe?" The issue includes five articles. There's a roundtable discussion among three of TAG's veteran analysts and an article by the company's CEO in which he outlines his "Triangle of Protection," which comprises physical protection, digital protection, and threat reduction through outreach efforts that include community engagement.

In a lengthy interview with Chris Pierson, founder and CEO of BlackCloak, a company that has pioneered executive protection against digital attacks, Pierson was asked if business has spiked since the shooting. Actually, he said, his company saw threats to executives and board members "increase dramatically in Q3 and Q4 of 2022.

"We saw during that period of time an increase in directed attacks against pharmaceutical, biomed, health care, and insurance companies" by aggrieved customers, he added. The December murder has "absolutely accelerated the intake of business for BlackCloak."

TAG senior analyst David Neuman addressed the pros and cons of CEOs and their families posting personal news on social media: "Sharing our lives online strengthens connections, celebrates achievements, and builds community." But the same behavior can prove risky. "The information we share can inadvertently create a roadmap for malicious actors to exploit vulnerabilities, in both the physical and digital realms," he wrote.

Neuman ends his article with six tips. Among them, he suggests that companies promote open dialogue and a collaborative environment to counter the threats; educate executives, board members and their families; and encourage them to trust their company's security professionals.

Readers can download the issue for free HERE.

Contact Information

Lester Goodman

Director of Content, TAG

lgoodman@tag-cyber.com

914.588.1369





SOURCE: TAG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire