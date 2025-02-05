Sustainability Partners Expands Commitment to Fund Critical Infrastructure Solutions Across the United States

Sustainability Partners (SP), a Public Benefit Company revolutionizing how essential infrastructure is procured, deployed, funded and maintained, today announced its expanded focus on providing flexible solutions to address the nation's aging infrastructure. Concentrating on municipalities, utilities, schools, and hospitals, SP is dedicated to ensuring that critical infrastructure projects, many of which are long overdue, are no longer delayed by funding challenges or other obstacles.

As the urgency of addressing deferred maintenance grows, so does the demand for accessible and reliable funding models. Due to uncertainty surrounding federal funding, as well as the significant barriers that traditional funding and procurement models often present, SP's mission is to bridge the gap by offering Infrastructure as Service® solutions. This model empowers public entities to implement critical projects without the upfront capital requirements of traditional infrastructure project development and procurement.

"Our priority is helping communities tackle the infrastructure projects they can't afford to delay," said John Veech, CEO of SP. "This isn't just about funding projects; it's about enabling communities to address critical needs without the constraints of traditional funding and procurement models. Whether it's aging water systems, transportation upgrades, or utility infrastructure, these projects must get done and we're here to make it happen."

SP's Infrastructure as a Service® model offers long-term funding solutions specifically designed to align with customers' operational budgets. This approach allows municipalities and public entities to carry out essential projects without any upfront costs and provides the predictability of monthly usage fees, similar to paying a utility bill. As part of the IaaS ® model, SP also facilitates initial project design, equipment procurement, and funding while managing implementation and construction and overseeing maintenance. In addition to the financial benefits to the community, SP utilizes advanced IoT technology to continuously monitor and upgrade the quality of the infrastructure over time.

Recent examples of SP's impact include:

A Mississippi municipality: Partnered with SP to fund, procure, replace, and maintain a comprehensive system for over 65,000 smart water meters. During the first month of partial deployment, revenue collections rose to over $7M, increasing from $3.6M the previous month, primarily due to enhanced precision in usage measurement.

State of Hawai'i, multiple agencies: SP is helping the State of Hawai'i reach its clean energy goals by helping it transform its entire government fleet from petroleum to electric vehicles, plus implementing the necessary charging infrastructure, including chargers, solar, battery storage, and microgrids. This initiative has already reduced fuel costs by 25% and greenhouse gas emissions by over 600,000 pounds.

An international airport: Partnered with SP to fund and put electric ground support equipment charging infrastructure in place, saving one major airline $25,000 per month in fuel costs. Additional equipment has been requested by two additional airlines.

A Louisiana municipality:?Utilized SP's IaaS to upgrade its outdated water meter system, resulting in a 2.5-fold increase in revenue collection due to enhanced data quality and usage measurement along with notable improvements in water conservation from advanced leak detection.

"These are not optional upgrades. They're essential to our communities' long-term resilience," added Veech. "We're not just funding infrastructure; we're solving problems and building relationships. Our goal is to be a trusted partner that helps communities move forward by addressing critical projects today, not tomorrow."

SP is committed to supporting communities as they modernize their infrastructure, address deferred maintenance, and plan for future growth. To learn more about how SP can support your next infrastructure project, please visit www.s.partners .

