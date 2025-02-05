Enchant Brands: The Icon in Culinary Arts - Chef Alan Coxon, Challanges the Stigma Surrounding the Taste of Collagen Peptides

Chef Alan Coxon, an Icon in the Culinary Arts, Sets a New Standard by Partnering With Enchant Brands, an Innovator in Nutrition Powders, to Challenge and Redefine the Stigma Surrounding the Taste of Collagen Peptides.

Collagen peptides are widely recognized for their benefits, from enhancing skin and hair health to supporting joints and bones. Despite those benefits, taste has been an ongoing challenge for the category. Many products claim to offer an unflavored experience, but consumers often encounter an unpleasant aftertaste. To mask this, some people mix collagen into their coffee, but who wants to ruin their perfect brew with a gritty, sand-like texture? Others turn to fruit smoothies, only to find themselves consuming over 500 calories and 50 grams of sugar, thanks to the added ingredients and after all of the kitchen mess.

Enchant Brands has changed the game by offering a delicious way to enjoy collagen's benefits with their easy, just-add-water shakes. Each serving delivers 20 grams of collagen peptides, blended with avocado oil powder for an extra creamy texture and delicious flavor, all for only 140 calories.

Now, world-renowned Chef Alan Coxon is taking things a step further by sharing his creative recipes, including an upgraded caramel macchiato collagen coffee that transforms the daily collagen habit into a gourmet experience. For more delicious ideas, follow Enchant Brands on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/enchantbrands/ or visit them at: Enchant Brands | Deliciously Nutritious Proteins & Collagen Shakes

