TRUEENERGY®: TRUEENERGY Socks Teams Up With Pro Football Legend Ronnie Lott to Champion Performance and Recovery

TRUEENERGY ® Socks, a leader in performance-driven hosiery innovation, is proud to announce its collaboration with Pro Football Hall of Famer, four-time World Champion, and philanthropist Ronnie Lott as its new global ambassador. This partnership brings together elite athletic performance and cutting-edge recovery, reinforcing TRUEENERGY®'s commitment to performance, recovery, and excellence.

Ronnie Lott



A dominant force on the field, Lott's legacy is built on intensity, leadership, and an unyielding drive for greatness. Off the field, he continues to inspire through mentorship and philanthropy. As the founder of the Lott IMPACT®Trophy , he honors the nation's top defensive player who embodies integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community service, and tenacity. Additionally, through The Pacific Club IMPACT® Foundation, he helps support both national and local charities serving the youth of America that focus on education and have a positive IMPACT® on the lives of young men and women.

Lott's philosophy-"exhaust every moment to be your best"-aligns seamlessly with TRUEENERGY®'s mission, making him the perfect choice to represent the brand on a global stage.

Powered by Tru-X® Technology, TRUEENERGY® Socks combine targeted compression with infrared energy to enhance circulation, stimulate cellular regeneration, and promote active recovery. Whether on the field, in training, or during daily activity, TRUEENERGY®Socks help athletes like Lott and active individuals perform longer, recover faster, and stay energized.

"I've spent my entire life pushing my body to the limit-on the field and off," says Lott. "But I've learned that true greatness isn't just about how hard you push-it's about how well you recover. That's why I wear TRUEENERGY® socks. Their Tru-X® Technology combines targeted compression with infrared energy, accelerating recovery, fueling performance and keeping my legs feeling fresh no matter how hard I go. It gives me an edge helping me train smarter, be stronger, and show up at my best-every single day."

About TRUEENERGY® Socks:

TRUEENERGY® Socks combine advanced, targeted compression with groundbreaking Infrared Technology-inspired by NASA research- The targeted compression promotes crucial blood flow while the Infrared Energy works to help accelerate healing and cellular regeneration - promoting active recovery, performance and true to our name, more energy. Our infrared technology provides increased energy, support, and comfort. Proudly headquartered in the foothills of North Carolina, our socks bring world-class innovation to a new generation of active individuals who demand quality, durability, and style. At TRUEENERGY®, we're committed to helping you perform at your best, every step of the way.

About Ronnie Lott:

Ronnie Lott is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, four-time World Champion, and founder of the Lott IMPACT Trophy. Known for his legendary intensity and leadership, Lott continues to inspire young athletes through his commitment to mentorship, excellence, and community service.

For More Information

Website: https://trueenergysocks.com

Instagram: @trueenergysocks

Facebook: True Energy Socks

Contact Information

Angela Drum

Media Relations

angela@moretzmarketing.com

800-395-4290





SOURCE: TRUEENERGY®

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire