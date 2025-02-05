RuffleButts, Inc.: RuffleButts' Future is Bright With New Neon Swim Collection for the Whole Family

With the recent launch of their easy-to-spot Neon Swim collection with styles for the whole family, consumers agree that RuffleButts continues to listen to its audience.

RuffleButts + RuggedButts , the beloved premium children's apparel brand known for lasting quality, playful prints, and family-matching collections for life's special moments is making a splash with its latest drop - the Neon Swim Collection . Featuring bold, bright, and hi-visibility UPF 50+ swim styles for the entire family, the new collection has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm, leading to record-breaking sales.

RuffleButts' customers have long requested bright, easy-to-spot swim styles and the brand delivered with their new lineup of neon swimwear. Including matching styles for the whole family , this eye-catching collection is perfect for the pool or your next vacation. Positive comments are coming in from parents and swim professionals alike. "I love this neon collection. I will definitely be recommending these to my students," said Infant Swimming Resource (ISR) Certified Instructor, Kaylee Novotny of Colorado. Kristina Richie of Tennessee, an ISR Certified Instructor and mom says, "Thank you for this!"

Available in a variety of styles for boys, girls, and adults, the Neon Swim Collection brings more bright styles to RuffleButts' already popular swimwear line. With the same trusted UPF 50+ protection, high-quality fabric, full-coverage fit, and durable design that families love, these swimsuits put the fun in function. That is why they are trusted by over 1 million parents and counting. With their latest swimwear release, the brand once again proves why they are a leader in the children's swim industry.

For more information, visit www.rufflebutts.com or www.ruggedbutts.com and explore their new Neon Swim Collection .

About RuffleButts + RuggedButts

RuffleButts + RuggedButts is a digitally native premium children's apparel company founded in 2007 with a ruffle bloomer that has now grown to a full assortment of premium children's apparel. Known for lasting quality, playful prints, and family-matching collections for life's special moments, RuffleButts has quickly grown to annual revenue exceeding $40M. Our products can be found online at Rufflebutts.com, Ruggedbutts.com, Amazon, select premium retailers such as Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and hundreds of specialty retail locations around the globe. RuffleButts has been a Summit Park holding since 2020.

Contact Information

Scott Adam

Sr. Director of Marketing

sadams@rufflebutts.com

(704) 825-8811

