Performance Health Partners Ranked #1 for Patient Safety, Risk, and Compliance Software by KLAS Research for 3rd Consecutive Year

Performance Health Partners (PHP), a leader in patient and employee safety software, has again been recognized as the top provider of healthcare safety, risk, and compliance software, with special accolades for their event and incident management system. This acknowledgment is part of the "2025 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report," released today, marking the third consecutive year PHP has outscored its competitors to achieve this prestigious ranking.

KLAS Research, an independent research firm, specializes in delivering unbiased and comprehensive insights into healthcare IT. Their annual Best in KLAS report evaluates the vast majority of top-tier healthcare software solutions available in the U.S. market, using both quantitative and qualitative data to gauge customer satisfaction. This evaluation provides organizations with data and ratings to assist them in making well-informed technology purchasing decisions.

"In the ever-evolving healthcare landscape, achieving excellence is no small feat. Winning a Best in KLAS award signifies a commitment to delivering outstanding value and innovation to healthcare providers and patients alike. It is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and passion-all of which are needed to drive our industry forward," commented Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research.

To thoroughly assess Performance Health Partners' solutions, KLAS gathered feedback from the company's customers. In these evaluations, 100% of respondents affirmed that PHP consistently fulfills all its promises, is considered a part of their long-term plans, and offers a product they would purchase again.

Remarkably, PHP was the only company in its category to earn "straight As" across all of KLAS' Customer Excellence Pillars, which include culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value. Additionally, customers highlight trust and reliability as key strengths of PHP's software, solidifying it as a core component of their safety, risk, and compliance programs.

"Being recognized by KLAS for the third year in a row is a testament to our commitment to innovation and client success," said Heidi Raines, CEO of Performance Health Partners. "This honor highlights our focus on delivering adaptable, user-friendly solutions that prioritize safety, streamline compliance, and empower healthcare organizations with actionable insights. By listening to our clients and anticipating their evolving needs, we continue to address the complex challenges of healthcare with technology designed to make a tangible impact on patient and employee outcomes."

Performance Health Partners will be formally recognized for their achievements at the Best In KLAS Awards Show, to be held at the HIMSS Global Health Conference in Las Vegas in March.

Performance Health Partners (www.performancehealthUS.com) is a full-service software provider dedicated to modernizing and optimizing the quality, safety, and compliance processes of healthcare organizations. PHP's Incident Management System, its core solution, is a unified platform that streamlines the entire incident and event reporting process-from report to resolution. This system replaces conventional, disjointed methods with a seamless, efficient workflow and harnesses data to transform events into opportunities for continuous improvement. Alongside customizable rounding tools, PHP pairs these solutions with comprehensive, high-touch support services to transform complexity into reliable, scalable processes that drive superior outcomes.

KLAS Research is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance.

