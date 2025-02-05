CV Sciences, Inc.: CV Sciences Unveils New Aura Collection THC Fizz Tablets

The innovative, lemon-flavored fast-acting tablets provide a quick, uplifting experience, perfect for enhancing social moments or relaxing at home.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the "Company", "CV Sciences", "our", "us" or "we"), a preeminent consumer wellness company specializing in hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed natural ingredients and products, today announced the launch of all-new, fast-acting 2.5 mg THC Fizz Tablets, a part of their Aura Collection line of products. Consumers can add one to two lemon flavored tablets to a beverage, such as water or seltzer, and enjoy the benefits of an uplifting fizz with a zesty lemon flavor. The vegan, gluten free fizzing tablets are made with premium hemp extract, and are now available at select retailers and from the Company's website at www.pluscbdoil.com/aura-collection.html

PlusCBD Aura Collection 2.5 mg THC Fizz Tablets

"We are delighted to expand our Aura Collection with the addition of these fast-acting and innovative Fizz Tablets," said Joseph Dowling, CEO of CV Sciences. "We are continually developing new and innovative ways to improve the well-being of consumers. This new form factor offers an alcohol-free alternative to minimize stress, inspire calmness, and unlock a deeper sense of relaxation."

The Fizz Tablets join CV Sciences' growing Aura Collection, which launched in September 2024. The uplifting, yet calming portfolio of THC-infused products also includes the Serene and Illuminate Gummies. With their blend of THC and CBD, the Gummies offer therapeutic benefits, allowing patients and adult-use consumers to enjoy peak creativity and relaxation for an improved sense of well-being.

The expansion of the Aura Collection adds to CV Sciences' growing portfolio of premium products designed to improve health and maximize well-being. The Company has recently launched +PlusHLTH cannabinoid-free supplements, +PlusCBD Reserve gummies, and +PlusCBD pet products. For more information, please visit https://www.cvsciences.com/ .

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) is a consumer wellness company specializing in nutraceuticals and plant-based foods. The Company's hemp extracts and other proven, science-backed, natural ingredients and products are sold through a range of sales channels from B2B to B2C. The Company's +PlusCBD branded products are sold at select retail locations throughout the U.S. and are the top-selling brands of hemp extracts in the natural products market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. With a commitment to science, PlusCBD product benefits in healthy people are supported by human clinical research data, in addition to three published clinical case studies available on PubMed.gov. +PlusCBD was the first hemp extract supplement brand to invest in the scientific evidence necessary to receive self-affirmed Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. The Company's Cultured Foods brand provides a variety of 100% plant-based food products. Committed to crafting nutritious and flavorful alternatives, Cultured Foods caters to individuals seeking vegan, gluten-free, or flexitarian options for a wholesome and satisfying culinary experience. In addition, the Company owns Elevated Softgels, a leading manufacturer of encapsulated softgels and tinctures for the supplement and nutrition industry. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California, Grand Junction, Colorado, and Warsaw, Poland. Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com.

Media Contact:

MATTIO Communications

Phoebe Wilson

cv@mattio.com

SOURCE: CV Sciences, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire