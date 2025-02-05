How Lonestar Transfer is Helping Clients Get Out of Their Timeshare Permanently

Thousands of timeshare owners burdened by rising maintenance fees and restrictive contracts turn to Lonestar Transfer for a permanent exit. The company provides a proven, legal solution in an industry notorious for financial entrapment.

Get Out Of Your Timeshare, Guaranteed



A Permanent Solution in a Broken Industry

Timeshare ownership is often marketed as a lifetime of stress-free vacations, but for many, the reality is quite different. Annual maintenance fees continue to rise, even if the owner no longer uses the property. Special assessments and hidden fees add to the financial burden, while attempts to resell a timeshare often result in frustration, as resale markets are oversaturated and nearly nonexistent.

"Timeshare companies make it nearly impossible for owners to leave, often ignoring their concerns or trapping them in complicated contracts," said Karen Holloway, spokesperson for Lonestar Transfer. "That's where we come in. We advocate for our clients, cutting through the red tape and ensuring they can exit their contracts permanently."

Why Owners Can't Rely on Resale or the Timeshare Company

Many timeshare owners attempt to sell their properties, only to find that resale markets are flooded with listings priced at just a few dollars - yet still failing to sell. Meanwhile, timeshare companies offer little to no support for those looking to exit. Instead, owners are often met with high-pressure sales tactics encouraging them to upgrade or buy more time, rather than helping them break free from their financial commitment.

"Most of our clients come to us after being misled by their timeshare company," Holloway explained. "They've tried to work things out, only to be ignored, given false hope or pressured into spending more money. Our job is to put an end to that cycle and provide them with a real solution."

The Lonestar Transfer Difference

Unlike traditional resale attempts or ineffective exit services, Lonestar Transfer provides a guaranteed solution for timeshare owners. The company handles all aspects of the cancellation process, working directly with timeshare companies to secure a permanent release for its clients.

With over 30,000 families helped and more than $450 million saved, Lonestar Transfer has solidified its reputation as the industry leader in timeshare exit solutions. The company's commitment to transparency and customer advocacy has earned it an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and thousands of five-star reviews.

"Our clients tell us time and again that exiting their timeshare was one of the best financial decisions they've ever made," Holloway said. "We're here to make that possible for as many families as we can."

About Lonestar Transfer

Lonestar Transfer is a premier timeshare exit company dedicated to helping owners permanently exit their timeshare contracts. With a commitment to transparency, integrity, and client success, Lonestar Transfer has become the most trusted name in the industry. The company offers a money-back guarantee if it is unable to deliver results, ensuring peace of mind for every client.

For more information, visit www.lonestartransfer.com or call (855) 722-3166.

SOURCE: Lonestar Transfer

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire