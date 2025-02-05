Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2025) - Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited ("Cooper") is making bold moves to solidify its position as Canada's leading independent equipment rental company with the acquisitions of Rent All Centre and Skyhigh Platforms in Ontario and Big Stick Rentals in Alberta. These strategic additions extend Cooper's reach in both Eastern and Western Canada, reinforcing its commitment to exceptional service, strong regional partnerships, and a customer-first approach.

Expanding in Eastern Ontario with Rent All Centre and Skyhigh Platforms

Founded in 1973, Rent All Centre (RAC) and Skyhigh Platforms have served contractors and businesses with top-tier general rental and aerial equipment. Their full-service rental locations across Cobourg, Port Hope, Peterborough (two branches), Belleville, and Trenton, along with Skyhigh's aerial specialty location in Whitby, will now operate under the Cooper banner.

"It is with great pride that we have now joined another Canadian owned company, to continue the path we've been walking. The Cooper family will continually improve on our already excellent service and reputation," stated Brian Wheatley, President.

This acquisition enhances Cooper's service footprint in Peterborough and the 401 corridor, complementing its existing network in Toronto, Oshawa, Kingston, and Ottawa. The integration of RAC and Skyhigh will create seamless equipment sharing and expanded resources, increasing efficiency and availability for customers.

Strengthening Western Canada with Big Stick Rentals

With a modern fleet and a prime location in Grande Prairie, Alberta, Big Stick Rentals has built a reputation for reliability and service excellence since its founding in 2013. Under the leadership of Kevin Bjornson, the company has become a key player in Northern Alberta's rental market.

"I never expected to find a large partner who shared the same core values and culture as our little company. As I learned more about Cooper, it became evident that the small family who made large contributions to Big Stick Rentals' success would be well taken care of in the Cooper family," said Bjornson.

Big Stick's strategic location in Grande Prairie strengthens Cooper's coverage in Western Canada, enabling broader geographic reach, equipment availability, and service flexibility across Alberta and beyond.

Cooper's Vision: A Stronger, Nationally Positioned Rental Company

For Doug Dougherty, CEO of Cooper, these acquisitions represent more than geographic expansion - they reinforce Cooper's commitment to being Canada's only truly national, independent rental company.

"At Cooper, we don't just grow for the sake of growth - we expand with purpose," said Dougherty. "Bringing these respected businesses into the Cooper family means we're strengthening our service, growing our footprint, and staying true to what matters most: delivering the best rental experience in the industry."

Brian Spilak, COO of Cooper, highlighted the operational advantages of the expansion:

"For our customers, these acquisitions mean more access to the equipment they need, where and when they need it. By expanding our network, we're not just adding locations - we're investing in better service, faster response times, and deeper local expertise. Whether it's a small contractor or a major project, we're ensuring they have the right equipment and support to keep their jobs moving forward."

About Cooper Equipment Rentals

Established in 1972, Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited is a full-service construction equipment rental company, servicing contractors across Canada. With more than 80 branches in six provinces, Cooper specializes in the rental of compact, aerial, heavy construction, pump and power, and trench safety equipment, while providing a wide range of supplies, along with unparalleled service and support.

