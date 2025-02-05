JetBlue TrueBlue and TAP Miles&Go customers can now earn and redeem on both airline networks

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) and TAP Air Portugal announced they are extending their existing partnership with the addition of reciprocal point earning and redemption for award travel, available now. Members of JetBlue's TrueBlue loyalty program and of TAP's Miles&Go program are now able to earn and redeem points using the program of their choice when flying across either network. It marks the first time JetBlue TrueBlue members can redeem TrueBlue points for flights on one of JetBlue's European airline partners.

"We continue to look for more ways to reward our customers and provide them with the high-value travel experiences and point-earning opportunities they love from JetBlue," said Chris Buckner, vice president of loyalty and partnerships, JetBlue. "This partnership expansion provides both TrueBlue and TAP Miles&Go members more ways to earn and redeem on travel, more options to tailor their travel journey, and makes exploring both networks even more rewarding."

"We value this cooperation that will enable our customers extended ways to earn and redeem, through an extended airline network. We look forward to achieving milestones together," said Sofia Lufinha, Chief Customer Officer at TAP Air Portugal.

Customers can now earn and redeem TrueBlue points to destinations like Lisbon and Porto in Portugal as well as destinations in Africa and beyond through TAP's international network. The customer loyalty benefits also arrive on the heels of JetBlue's recent European expansion announcement of daily nonstop summer seasonal service from Boston to Madrid, Spain, and Edinburgh, Scotland.

For more information on this partnership visit: jetblue.com/airline-partners/tap-air-portugal

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue, known for its low fares and great service, carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

About TAP Air Portugal

TAP is Portugal's leading airline and is a member of Star Alliance since 2005. Flying since 1945, TAP Air Portugal has its hub in Lisbon, a privileged access platform in Europe, at the crossroads with Africa, North, Central, and South America.

TAP Air Portugal is the world's leading airline between Europe and Brazil. TAP offers more than 1,070 weekly flights to 80 cities in 32 countries through its network of destinations, which includes 5 airports in Portugal, 10 in North America, 14 in Central and South America, 13 in Africa and 38 in Europe (in addition to Portugal).

TAP has made a clear commitment to modernizing its fleet and offering the best product in the sector to its customers. The Portuguese airline operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with all of Airbus' next generation NEO aircraft: A320neo, A321neo, A321LR, and A330neo, with superior efficiency and reduced emission levels. TAP also operates 19 Embraer aircraft in its regional fleet (TAP Express).

TAP is ranked by Airline Ratings as the safest airline in Europe and the 11th safest in the world.

TAP Air Portugal has been recognized and awarded as Europe's Leading Airline to Africa, as well as Europe's Leading Airline to South America by the World Travel Awards in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

