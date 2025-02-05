Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Lights, Camera, Podcast! Oscar-Winning Duo Quentin Tarantino & Roger Avary Partner Exclusively with Libsyn for "The Video Archives Podcast"

Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced an exclusive, multi-year advertising and hosting partnership with the blockbuster podcast, "The Video Archives Podcast with Roger Avary & Quentin Tarantino." The podcast gives listeners a cinematic backstage pass as two of Hollywood's most legendary storytellers revisit film classics, unearth hidden gems, and dish out their unfiltered takes - and it gives advertisers a unique opportunity to connect with an engaged audience of film enthusiasts through premium content.

"Libsyn is a wonderful partner, and we're thrilled to be working with them on 'The Video Archives Podcast,' Season 2," said Quentin Tarantino.

Legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino (Pulp Fiction, Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood) and Academy Award-winning creator Roger Avary (Pulp Fiction, The Rules of Attraction) invite listeners to step back in time to Video Archives, the video rental store where their journey began. In 1983, the duo started working together at the original Manhattan Beach location, where they bonded over a shared love of cinema and built a reputation as local celebrities for their encyclopedic knowledge of classic and lesser-known films. Their curated recommendations not only brought new audiences to overlooked gems but also laid the foundation for their acclaimed collaboration on Pulp Fiction.

Now, more than 30 years later, Quentin and Roger are revisiting that cinematic treasure trove on "The Video Archives Podcast." Joined by their trusty producer Gala Avary, they'll dive into the original VHS tapes Quentin acquired in 1995 to rebuild the store in his home. Each episode features the trio rewatching and discussing movies, from controversial James Bond films to surprising exploitation flicks, the trio will expose fans to movies they didn't know they'd love, give awards to their favorites, and, of course, rate the quality of the video transfers. It's a nostalgic celebration of the films that shaped their passion for storytelling-and a unique invitation for fans to experience the magic of Video Archives.

"We're so happy to have Libsyn as our podcast advertising partner for Season 2 of 'The Video Archives Podcast,' allowing us to continue to connect with listeners all over the globe," added Roger Avary.

In addition to Libsyn's robust suite of hosting tools designed for podcasters to create and grow effortlessly, this partnership utilizes Libsyn Ads' advanced advertising solutions, including Host-Read and Automatic Ads offerings. These ad integrations allow podcast creators to seamlessly incorporate premium programmatic ads into their host-read programs. By leveraging Libsyn Ads' comprehensive advertising platform, "The Video Archives Podcast" will deliver targeted ads that resonate with their audience and drive impactful results for advertisers.

"Collaborating with Quentin and Roger on a podcast that champions the art of storytelling through film is truly inspiring," said Stephen Perlstein, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Libsyn Ads. "Podcasts about film and entertainment continue to draw an ever-expanding audience, and this partnership provides a unique opportunity to connect engaged and passionate listeners with brands through authentic and impactful advertising experiences."

Libsyn Ads empowers brands to effectively target and reach a fast-growing and coveted podcast audience and helps creators to monetize their audio and video content. The ad buying and management platform delivers end-to-end capabilities, streamlining the process for podcast advertisers to initiate and oversee highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while providing maximum returns for creators. For more information or to advertise on the "The Video Archives Podcast," please contact ad-sales@libsyn.com.

