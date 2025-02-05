Major concert marks milestone in Aston Villa's plan to turn Villa Park into a multi-use entertainment venue

Aston Villa today announced that rock legend and Aston native Ozzy Osbourne will perform at Villa Park on July 5, 2025. Osbourne will be joined by the original Black Sabbath members Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward marking their first performance in 20 years. The all-day music event, "Back to the Beginning", is set to be the largest rock concert ever held at Villa Park and will elevate the ground's position as both a world-class sports and the Midlands' premier entertainment destination.

The concert is part of Aston Villa's broader strategy to establish Villa Park as a world-class live events venue, combining the excitement of football with year-round entertainment. The Club recently underwent a strategic redevelopment of Villa Park, designed to generate new revenue streams and reinforce Aston Villa's position as an economic driver for West Midlands and beyond. This project includes the recently announced North Grounds redevelopment and opening of The Warehouse, a new multi-use venue set to become a centrepiece of the matchday experience, a hub for year-round entertainment, and a must-play music venue for touring artists.

Chris Heck, President of Business Operations at Aston Villa FC, said: "We are delighted to host Birmingham-born legend Ozzy Osbourne at Villa Park. Live music events have and will continue to play a major role in our strategic plan for Aston Villa. They drive additional revenue streams that allow our Club to comply with stringent Premier League regulations, while ultimately solidifying our position as a world-class organisation capable of continually competing and winning at the highest level. By drawing in new audiences and keeping them engaged for longer, events like Ozzy Osbourne's concert will play a key role in our continued success, on and off the pitch."

This music event builds on a legacy of collaboration between Osbourne and Aston Villa. In July 2024, Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath bandmate Geezer Butler played an integral role in Aston Villa's first-ever Adidas kit launch for the 2024-25 season. Then, in October 2024, Aston Villa announced another exciting collaboration with Osbourne, with Adidas launching a limited edition Predator football boot and a specially-designed Villa shirt that paid homage to the "Prince of Darkness" and his legendary band, Black Sabbath. Most recently, Aston Villa and its supporters paid homage to Osbourne by displaying an awe-inspiring tifo depicting the Prince of Darkness at its Champions League game against Celtic.

Osbourne's upcoming concert at Villa Park promises to be an extraordinary event, combining his unparalleled musical legacy with his undying love for the club. As a lifelong Villa supporter, this performance will be an emotional homecoming for the Prince of Darkness, who has always been vocal about his support for Aston Villa.

"It's my time to go Back to the Beginning….time for me to give back to the place where I was born," Ozzy Osbourne said. "How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever."

Music Director Tom Morello said: "This will be the greatest heavy metal show ever."

The BACK TO THE BEGINNING event will feature sets from Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice In Chains, Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Mastodon and many more.

Tickets go on sale at 10am GMT on Friday 14th February 2025 at LiveNation.co.uk

All profits will go to the following charities: Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice, a Children's Hospice supported by Aston Villa.

