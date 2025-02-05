Xinhuanet North America: Tourism Transforms China's "Ice City" Harbin Into Global Winter Destination Ahead of Asian Winter Games

Harbin, China's historic "Ice City" in northern Heilongjiang Province, is undergoing a remarkable transformation as it emerges as a premier global winter destination, driven by its spectacular Ice and Snow Season and the upcoming 9th Asian Winter Games (AWG) in February 2025.

The city's flagship attraction, Harbin Ice and Snow World, exemplifies this evolution. Since its December opening, the park has drawn record crowds, with 62,000 visitors on its first day alone.

The city's flagship attraction, Harbin Ice and Snow World, exemplifies this evolution. Since its December opening, the park has drawn record crowds, with 62,000 visitors on its first day alone. The attraction now spans an impressive one million square meters, featuring 300,000 cubic meters of intricately carved ice and snow. New additions include 24 super ice slides and modernized facilities with heated rest areas and enhanced dining options.

Harbin's transformation extends beyond physical attractions to a comprehensive visitor experience strategy. The city has garnered international attention through viral social media content showing taxi drivers learning English phrases and restaurants crafting specialized menus for southern Chinese visitors - initiatives that have sparked a surge in repeat visitors and international interest.

Tourism officials project the 2023-2024 winter season will attract over 385 million trips nationwide, generating more than 700 billion yuan (about 94.6 billion US dollars) in revenue. Harbin's share of this market is expected to grow substantially as it prepares to host the AWG from February 7-14, 2025, an event that aligns perfectly with peak tourism season.

The city's international profile has risen sharply through its strategic social media presence on platforms like Instagram (@discover_harbin) and X (@DiscoverHarbin), where engaging content has attracted a global following. These platforms showcase not just the city's winter attractions but also its evolving identity as a modern winter tourism destination.

Building on China's growing winter sports enthusiasm following the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the ice-snow industry is projected to generate over one trillion yuan (about 135 billion US dollars) by 2025. This growth has inspired ambitious regional development plans throughout Northeast China, with neighboring provinces developing complementary winter tourism strategies.

However, industry analysts point to the challenge of maintaining this momentum year-round. "Harbin's success lies in its ability to transform seasonal appeal into sustainable growth," notes a leading tourism expert, stressing the importance of diversifying attractions and maintaining service excellence beyond the winter months.

As Harbin prepares for its global spotlight with the AWG, its evolution from a regional winter attraction to an international destination offers a model for cities looking to leverage natural resources for economic growth. The city's ability to blend traditional winter culture with modern tourism demands signals a new chapter in the development of global winter tourism destinations.

