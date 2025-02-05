App Orchid Announces an Insights Accelerator for Google Cloud Cortex Framework Customers, Powered by Google's Gemini Models

App Orchid, a Google Cloud Cortex Framework partner, will enable customers to ask natural language questions and get AI-powered insights from enterprise data grounded with Cortex Framework

App Orchid , a leader in making data actionable with Artificial Intelligence (AI), today announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Google Cloud to provide supporting Google Cloud Cortex Framework deployments, accelerating business decisions and outcomes with the power of AI. This relationship is set to redefine how enterprises harness the power of their data by delivering actionable insights with remarkable speed and accuracy.

Despite being one of an organization's most mission-critical assets, data is often underutilized, locked in silos, or buried under layers of complexity. Google Cloud Cortex Framework provides a foundation of packaged solutions designed to help organizations jumpstart their data and AI transformations. By integrating seamlessly with enterprise platforms such as SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce, Cortex Framework enables rapid deployment and adoption of valuable Google Cloud technology.

App Orchid acts as an insights layer for Cortex Framework-grounded data, powered by Google's Gemini Models and Vertex AI . Users can ask natural language questions and get answers in the form of actionable analytics, dashboards and insights. Together, App Orchid and Google Cloud Cortex Framework eliminate the challenges of data accessibility, empowering businesses to make informed decisions at every level.

"For too long, organizations have struggled to get answers to business critical questions in a timely manner," said Wes Kapsa, Chief Revenue Officer, App Orchid. "With App Orchid and Google Cloud Cortex Framework, customers can get instant, timely and accurate insights, empowered by Google's best-in-class Gemini models and industry leading Google Cloud technologies."

Breaking the barrier to get instant insights

For most enterprises, the gap between raw data sources and actionable business insights is one of the most costly and complex challenges to overcome. Traditional methods require identifying, cleaning, and engineering data, developing data science, training, and deploying AI models as well as building dashboards and analytics, involving multiple teams and lengthy timelines. App Orchid changes the game with the Easy Answers application, which simplifies this entire process, reducing the time and effort to get answers by up to 85%. The core of App Orchid's success lies in its ontology-driven framework .

Bridging technology with everyday business users

Business users can explore enterprise data and discover insights on their own; no data science skills are needed. These tools create a logical, enriched model of Cortex Framework grounded enterprise data that large language models (LLMs) such as Google's Gemini models can quickly understand. When a user asks a question, App Orchid's highly accurate querying engine interprets the request, generates responses, and seamlessly presents data in the most meaningful way-such as intuitive visualizations that are automatically selected to fit the context. App Orchid eliminates the obstacles that hinder decision-makers from making real-time, context-rich decisions.

"App Orchid's ontology makes enterprise data accessible and actionable for every employee," said Brian Mills, Director, Enterprise AI at Google. "Connecting Google Cloud's Cortex Framework with Gemini, it delivers trusted, real-time insights directly to users, empowering data-driven decisions at all levels of the organization."

By contextualizing complex data into actionable insights, App Orchid helps enterprises unlock up to 90% faster insights with accessibility, transparency and trust. Users also benefit from 30% or more productivity improvements.

Key features

Together, App Orchid and the Google Cloud Cortex Framework deliver a suite of cutting-edge capabilities, including:

Instant, actionable insights : Accelerates data analysis by combining AI, automation, and advanced analytics, enabling faster, better decisions across the enterprise.

Faster data prep : Reduces time spent on data preparation by up to 85%, speeding up time-to-value for organizations.

Seamless integration : Works effortlessly with SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce systems, leveraging existing data infrastructures.

Intelligence without silos : Advanced NLP and machine learning eliminate silos by extracting insights from contracts, emails, presentations, and sensor data.

Lightning-fast speed: Big Data in-memory technology delivers answers in seconds instead of hours or days.

With these tools, enterprises can achieve faster insights and make groundbreaking business decisions with unprecedented accuracy. Easy Answers is available on Google Cloud Platform Marketplace . Learn more about this innovative solution in our latest video .

About App Orchid

App Orchid is an AI platform company democratizing AI-powered Decision Intelligence. Our flagship product Easy Answers enables users to engage with data in plain English and get Advanced Analytics (dashboards and analytics created by AI), Quick Insights from native, patented AI models, and Generative Actions (AI-generated recommendations and applications) to support faster time-to-decision. The App Orchid platform enables a powerful, predictive data fabric that can integrate diverse multi-model data sources as well as embed advanced AI in everyday processes and strategic decisions across the enterprise visit. Interested in learning more about how we can assist you in leveraging your enterprise data to its fullest extent? We'd love to hear from you! Please visit www.apporchid.com .

Press Contact

Kristen Canders

Grithaus Agency

(e) kristin@grithaus.agency

(p) +1 (207) 974-7744

####

SOURCE: App Orchid

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire