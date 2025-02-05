Penneo A/S: Nasdaq Copenhagen has accepted Penneo's request for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen

Company Release no. 20/2025
Copenhagen, Denmark, 5 February 2025
With reference to Penneo A/S' ("Penneo") announcement of 5 February 2025 (no. 19/2025), regarding Penneo's Board of Directors' decision, upon request from Visma Danmark Holding A/S, to request Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S ("Nasdaq Copenhagen") to have Penneo's shares (ISIN DK0061283009) removed from trading and official listing at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Copenhagen has today accepted to remove the shares from trading and official listing.
The last day of trading and official listing of the shares in Penneo on Nasdaq Copenhagen will be 5 March 2025, being the last business day within the four-week compulsory acquisition period.
Further information - Penneo:
Jostein Vik
Chairman of the Board of Directors at Penneo
Mobile +47 92 22 23 92
Media Enquiries - Visma:
Lage Bøhren
Director of Communication at Visma
Telephone: +47 92 15 78 01
Sindre Talleraas Holden
Head of M&A at Visma
Telephone: +47 93 05 94 69
About Penneo
Penneo combines digital signing and Know Your Customer (KYC) workflows into a single platform that streamlines critical business processes for anti-money-laundering regulated B2B companies.
Founded in Copenhagen and operating throughout Europe, Penneo is fast becoming the go-to platform for companies looking to save time on administrative tasks while ensuring complete regulatory compliance and peace of mind for themselves and their clients. Penneo is already trusted by +3,000 companies - including the world's leading auditors.
For information about Penneo, please visit https://penneo.com/investors.