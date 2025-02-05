The government of Liberia is seeking transaction advisers to develop the legal, technical, commercial and financial mechanisms for the country's first solar and battery energy storage auction. The deadline for expressions of interest is Feb. 25, 2025. The government of Liberia plans to hire a consortium of consultants in a new project auction to help develop and implement a utility-scale solar and battery energy storage system (BESS). A tender is now open requesting expressions of interest from prospective transaction advisers to develop the legal, technical, commercial and financial mechanisms ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...