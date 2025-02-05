Sectra keeps #1 position in customer satisfaction--earns 8 Best in KLAS awards within radiology and digital pathology

LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has won eight Best in KLAS awards for its enterprise imaging modules for radiology (Sectra PACS) and digital pathology. This marks 12 consecutive years that Sectra PACS has been ranked number one in customer satisfaction in the US, six years in Canada, and both years in the categories introduced in 2024-Northern Europe and Southern Europe. Additionally, Sectra posted first-time wins in Global PACS (Middle East/Africa) and Global PACS (DACH). The awards are given by the healthcare IT data and insights company KLAS Research.

"Having satisfied customers is our top priority. Over the past few years, we have undergone a significant organizational transition to provide our customers with software as a service delivered through the public cloud. Maintaining the highest level of customer satisfaction during such a transformation is a testament to the remarkable dedication of our employees and how we continuously develop our products in collaboration with our customers, ensuring they have the necessary tools to succeed," says Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President of Sectra AB.

Sectra's 2025 Best in KLAS honors include:

US Large PACS

US Small PACS

PACS Global (Canada)

PACS Global (Northern Europe)

PACS Global (Southern Europe)

PACS Global (DACH)

PACS Global (Middle East/Africa)

Pathology Solution Global (Europe)

A US physician commented to KLAS Research in March 2024: "With Sectra PACS, there was an immediate improvement in our return on investment and efficiency. We even improved things like the amount of time it takes to process the studies from the hardware vendors. There are so many little things. The vendor has a great dashboard to show how things have improved. Sectra PACS is a quantum leap above other PACS products, and everyone else needs to catch up."

The first Sectra PACS installation for radiology was in Sweden in 1993. Today, Sectra has more than 2,500 sites worldwide managing 152 million annual imaging exams. The award-winning radiology and pathology modules are an integral part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, also comprising VNA and imaging modules for cardiology, orthopaedics, ophthalmology and genomics in one single system.

Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS, shared his thoughts on the 2025 winners:

"Congratulations to the 2025 winners of the Best in KLAS awards! Winning a Best in KLAS award signifies a commitment to delivering outstanding value and innovation to healthcare providers and patients alike. It is my hope that these awards inspire the winners and other companies to reach new heights."

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2023/2024 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,964 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

About KLAS

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest, and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

