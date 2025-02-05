Lafayette, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2025) - Aura Functional Medicine, a new naturopathic and functional medicine practice, has officially launched and is now offering patient care in the Boulder/ Denver, Colorado metro region. The practice focuses on providing personalized solutions for reversing complex chronic illness and promoting optimal health, vitality, and longevity.





Dr. Alison Egeland, ND

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11343/239677_dregeland_portrait.jpg

"After overcoming my own health issues with natural medicine, Aura Functional Medicine is the realization of my lifelong ambition to help others with natural, effective therapies," says Dr. Alison Egeland, its founder and principal.

With over 10 years of experience, Dr. Egeland is renowned as a "medical detective" for even the most complex health problems. She has successfully helped patients reverse conditions that were previously considered chronic and managed as lifelong issues. Specialties include gut and skin concerns, autoimmunity, and hormone imbalances.

A Holistic, Patient-Centered Approach to Medicine

Aura Functional Medicine offers every patient highly personalized care. Dr. Egeland explains that "Our approach is different from what most patients have experienced, in that they are regarded as unique. For example, 10 people could come in with the same diagnosis and each person would have a different set of genetic, lifestyle, and environmental factors that contributed to their diagnosis. Each person would need a different treatment plan to address the imbalances specific for them."

In line with naturopathic principles, Aura follows a healing philosophy of discovering and treating the root-cause issues and not just masking symptoms. Dr. Egeland believes in the body's inherent healing capacity, and that with the proper guidance, the body can heal, repair, and restore itself back to optimal health.

"If you've experienced frustration over being told 'all of your tests are normal' or 'we can't find anything wrong,' even when you know that you are suffering, you will find real relief in the way we treat patients at Aura Functional Medicine. A hallmark of our care is listening intently to patients to understand their unique health history, genetics, diet, lifestyle, and environment. We can often discover problems that would otherwise go undetected. Many times, this requires the latest in advanced testing and diagnostics which we use frequently to uncover the root cause," says Dr. Egeland.

In her previous role at Attune Functional Medicine, Dr. Egeland helped hundreds of patients achieve the transformative health results they never thought possible. Building on this success, she has since perfected a signature program now offered at Aura Functional Medicine. The Whole Health Transformation Program is a comprehensive, results-driven program that includes generous appointment times, allowing Dr. Egeland to delve deep into each patient's history, advanced lab results, and provide tailored guidance on diet and lifestyle changes-ensuring lasting, sustainable health improvements.

"My passion is about helping people get their lives back," said Dr. Egeland. "I make sure each patient feels heard and deeply cared for. Whether they have been dismissed in the past or just want to explore safe, natural options for their health, my goal is to provide personalized solutions that help them return to a balanced, vital life and achieve lasting wellness."

"One of the most common issues that we see patients dealing with is gut health. There has been a giant leap forward in the understanding of this important system and its connection to overall health over the past few years. Your gut can impact everything from your mood to your immune response. I have been fortunate to gain extensive knowledge in this area and find safe, natural solutions."

Gut health is just one of the issues that Aura Functional Medicine can help with. Dr. Egeland uses her health detective skills to uncover root causes and effectively treat many conditions including hidradenitis suppurativa, eczema, autoimmune disorders, hypothyroidism, irritable bowel syndrome, SIBO, Crohn's, blood sugar imbalances, diabetes, high cholesterol, chronic fatigue, menstrual problems, endometriosis, menopause, and other common health problems.

A World-Class Patient Experience

With a growing list of 5-star reviews, it's clear that Dr. Egeland's commitment to comprehensive, personalized care is making a significant impact in the lives of her patients. "It's incredibly rewarding to see my patients thrive," said Dr. Egeland. "I feel honored to be part of their journey, and each success story fuels my passion for what I do."

Dr. Egeland is a lifelong student, always eager to learn innovative and cutting-edge strategies to better serve her patients. Currently, she is completing advanced training in longevity medicine, a rapidly evolving field focused on healthy aging and maintaining peak physical and cognitive health. Dr. Egeland plans to also soon offer innovative treatments like peptides-an emerging therapy gaining popularity for its ability to enhance healing, vitality, and overall well-being.

Patients can begin their journey to better health with a complimentary Discovery Call to learn more about Dr. Egeland's approach and discuss their health and wellness goals.

Visit www.aurafunctionalmed.com to book a Discovery Call and explore Aura Functional Medicine's options.

Follow Aura Functional Medicine:

On Instagram: @aurafunctionalmedicine

On X: @DrAlisonEgeland

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239677

SOURCE: Aura Functional Medicine