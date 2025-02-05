International WELL Building Institute: IWBI Welcomes New Governance Council Members To Advance Global Impact

Members' expertise ranges across the built environment, public health, and financial indicators and systems

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) announced today the appointment of several new members to its Governance Council, a coalition of global thought leaders, doctors, public health professionals and business executives who uphold the integrity of the WELL Standard development process, and accelerate market transformation through expert input.

The WELL Standard is a library of over 500 evidence-based, design, policy and operational strategies that can improve the health and well-being of people. To date, WELL is being utilized across nearly 6 billion square feet of real estate globally at over 74,000 commercial and residential locations in 136 countries.

"Since 2020, IWBI's Governance Council has served to both safeguard and accelerate the WELL movement," said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, IWBI. "Its members have shaped public health and policy outcomes and informed our cutting-edge work in social sustainability, while upholding the rigor and relevance of WELL and reinforcing IWBI's global leadership. Our exceptional new members strengthen this legacy of transformative impact. We are honored to have such esteemed professionals join us in advancing people-first places."

New Council Members include:

Jane Burns, Enterprise Professor, The University of Melbourne

Rick Fedrizzi , Executive Chairman, IWBI | Founding Chair, U.S. Green Building Council

Ali Khan, CEO, SHAPE Global

Dr. Tauni Lanier, Director, Sustainability and Economic Growth/International Projects Group, BDO LLP

Ana Karen Mora , Sustainability Director, ESG Lead, Fibra Uno

Brendan Owens , Principal, Black Vest Strategy | Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations and Environment + Department of Defense Chief Sustainability Officer

Chrissa Pagitsas, CEO, Pagitsas Advisors

Sigrid Zialcita, CEO, APREA

"The connection between mental health, well-being and the environments where we live and work has never been clearer," said Enterprise Professor Jane Burns, The University of Melbourne. "IWBI's mission to integrate health and well-being strategies into the fabric of organizations and communities resonates deeply with my lifelong commitment to the inclusion of lived experiences and fostering resilience. I am thrilled to join the IWBI Governance Council."

"Throughout my career, I have been committed to solutions that equally benefit people and the planet," said Rick Fedrizzi, Executive Chairman, IWBI, and Founding Chair, U.S. Green Building Council. "We are in a time when the health of our buildings and communities has never been more critical to the well-being of the people who occupy them. Serving on IWBI's Governance Council gives me an additional opportunity to expand this work and continue driving meaningful change."

"For 15 years, I've been dedicated to helping organizations unlock the full potential of their greatest asset-their people," said Ali Khan, CEO, SHAPE Global. "Driving measurable flourishing by creating the conditions where people and businesses can excel paves the way for innovation and explores the art and science of the possible. I'm excited to bring this perspective to IWBI's Governance Council."

"As an expert in sustainable finance and environmental economics, I've seen how integrating sustainability into business strategies creates long-term value," said Dr. Tauni Lanier, Director, Sustainability and Economic Growth/International Projects Group, BDO LLP. "With a focus on ensuring that sustainability indicators bring measurable value to organizations, I am pleased to serve on IWBI's Governance Council and contribute to the organization's expanding work in this area."

"We know that environmental, social and governance factors can transform organizations and drive lasting impact," said Ana Karen Mora, Sustainability Director, ESG Lead, Fibra Uno. "With experience in stewarding financing behind the first sustainability-linked bond in Latin America, it's becoming more commonplace that sustainability and financial performance go hand in hand. I'm honored to join IWBI's Governance Council as we work to advance the organization's efforts in integrating ESG principles into the built environment."

"I've dedicated my career to advancing sustainability, security, resilience and well-being across the built environment. Our buildings and communities should empower people to thrive, and I've worked to shape global green building practices and policy at the highest levels of government to achieve this goal," Brendan Owens, Principal, Black Vest Strategy. "As a member of the IWBI Governance Council, I'm eager to contribute to furthering the organization's mission, ensuring buildings and communities worldwide support both ecological and human health."

"The built environment is one of the most complex and impactful sectors when it comes to driving sustainability and business growth," said Chrissa Pagitsas, CEO, Pagitsas Advisors. "Through my work, I've seen how innovative social strategies can unlock new opportunities, while ensuring sustainability is at the core of long-term success. I'm excited to join IWBI's Governance Council to help shape the future of the built environment, creating value that transcends industries and empowers communities."

"As the real assets sector evolves, so does the opportunity to integrate well-being and performance into every facet of the built environment," said Sigrid Zialcita, CEO of APREA. "With a focus on real estate and infrastructure, I've seen firsthand how innovative strategy can drive long-term value and resilience. I am honored to join IWBI's Governance Council and contribute to shaping the future of sustainable development across Asia Pacific and beyond."

These leaders join a distinguished group to total 18 members hailing from nearly 10 countries in every region of the world, including:

Dr. Richard Carmona, M.D., MPH, FACS, 17th Surgeon General of the United States; Chair, IWBI Governance Council

Cheryl Durst, Executive Vice President and CEO, International Interior Design Association (IIDA)

Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, IWBI

Stephen Huddart , Adjunct Professor, Gustavson School of Business, University of Victoria

Yasushi Kinoshita, Representative Member, Eminence Partners G.K.; Co-chairperson, Green Building Japan (GBJ)

Alessandro Miani , President of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (SIMA), Professor of Environmental Prevention, University of Milan

Alison Omens, President, JUST Capital

Avi Rajagopal, Editor-in-Chief, Metropolis Magazine

Davina Rooney, CEO, Green Building Council of Australia

Khoi Vo, Chief Executive Officer, American Society of Interior Designers

Formally constituted in February 2020, the Governance Council recently ratified the WELL Coworking Rating in spring 2024. Members serve a two-year term on a volunteer basis.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the global authority for transforming health and well-being in buildings, organizations and communities. In pursuit of its public-health mission, IWBI mobilizes its community through the development and administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL), WELL for residential, WELL Community Standard, its WELL ratings and management of the WELL AP credential. IWBI also translates research into practice, develops educational resources and advocates for policies that promote people-first places for everyone, everywhere. IWBI is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate citizenship initiative, and helps companies advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the use of WELL. More information on WELL can be found here.

International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL EP, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Equity Rated, WELL Equity, WELL Coworking Rated, WELL Residence, Works with WELL, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

