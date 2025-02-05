Anzeige
Lyndee Fletcher Promoted to CEO of Vcheck, a Market Leader of Due Diligence and Continuous Business Intelligence

Finanznachrichten News

Vcheck names Lyndee Fletcher CEO, reinforcing the firm's global growth and technological innovation

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2025 / Vcheck is pleased to announce the promotion of Lyndee Fletcher to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Driven by the vision of Harnessing Open-Source Intelligence, Vcheck combines best-in-class investigators with AI and emerging technologies to enable better, informed decisions.

In her new role, Lyndee Fletcher will lead all aspects of Vcheck's operations. Having previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer at Vcheck, Lyndee Fletcher has driven the company's technological evolution and leadership in continuous intelligence, regulatory compliance, and financial due diligence. Under her leadership, Vcheck expanded its global presence with new offices in NYC and Pune, India, growing to over 250 employees globally. Vcheck also achieved 35% year-over-year revenue growth and launched its Continuous Monitoring Platform this January.

"I'm honored to step into the CEO role at Vcheck," said Fletcher. "We're committed to enabling businesses with the most accurate intelligence to mitigate risk and drive better decisions. By leveraging emerging technology, we continue to innovate and strengthen the solutions that protect our clients' reputations, investments, and people."

Gus Alberelli, co-founder and Managing Partner of Sunstone Partners and Vcheck board member said, "Lyndee represents the future of leadership in due diligence. Her vision for modernizing processes with technology and her proven operational excellence make her the ideal choice to lead Vcheck's next phase of growth."

About Vcheck

Founded in 2012, Vcheck is a global due diligence investigations company helping clients make informed business decisions by uncovering risks and providing intelligence on individuals and businesses. Specializing in open-source (OSINT) and human intelligence (HUMINT), Vcheck conducts over 24,000 investigations annually for 3,000+ clients across 140+ countries. By combining cutting-edge technology with expert analysis, Vcheck serves private equity, asset managers, law firms, financial institutions, and corporations. The company has been featured on the INC 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list five times and was recently shortlisted for Due Diligence Firm of the Year at the M&A Awards.

About Sunstone Partners

Sunstone Partners is a growth-oriented equity firm that invests in AI- and Technology-enabled services and software companies. The firm seeks to partner with exceptional management teams, often as their first institutional capital partner, to help accelerate organic growth and fund acquisitions. Founded in 2015, the firm has $1.7 billion committed capital to its three funds. Sunstone Partners has been recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's "Founder-Friendly Investors" list in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. For more information, visit www.sunstonepartners.com.

Contact Information

Kate Kruger
Vcheck Media
media@vcheckglobal.com
(260) 467-9530

.

SOURCE: Vcheck



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
