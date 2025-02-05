GrowthZone Releases 11th Annual 2025 Association Survey Results Report

The comprehensive annual survey provides valuable insights into current trends and challenges in the association industry.

GrowthZone, a leading provider of association management software is pleased to announce the release of its 11th Annual 2025 Association Survey Results Report. This survey offers an in-depth look at the inner workings of associations across the U.S. and Canada, providing benchmarks and insights for association professionals.

Key Findings:

Membership Trends: 42% say they had an increase in membership year over year.

Challenges and Concerns: Associations identified their top challenges as member engagement (37%), member recruitment strategies (77%), and the pursuit of non-dues revenue sources (42%).

Innovative Strategies: The survey reveals the adoption of new services and innovations aimed at enhancing member value and engagement with 61% saying they are actively looking to grow membership with new innovative strategies.

Community Engagement: 83% say they've generated new members or sponsors through their community platform.

"We are excited to share the findings from our 2025 survey, providing actionable insights to help association professionals navigate the evolving landscape of membership management," said Paul Plaia, III, CEO at GrowthZone. "From the moment we wake up, we are focused on supporting the success of associations. We are committed to driving their growth, delivering exceptional member value, and streamlining their workflows. Their prosperity is paramount."

The full 2025 Association Survey Results Report is available for download at https://ams.growthzone.com/2025-as-survey-results.

