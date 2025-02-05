Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
05.02.2025 16:14 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trinity Bank, NA: Trinity Bank Reports Results for 2024 Net Income Up 5.5% to $8,458,000 Return on Assets 1.70%

Finanznachrichten News

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2025 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and the twelve months ending December 31, 2024.

Results of Operation

For the fourth quarter 2024, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $2,178,000, an increase of 2.0% over fourth quarter 2023 earnings of $2,135,00. Earnings per diluted common share for the fourth quarter 2024 amounted to $1.92, an increase of 2.1% over fourth quarter 2023 results of $1.88 per diluted common share.

For 2024, Net Income after Taxes was $8,458,000, an increase of 5.5% over 2023 results of $8,015,000. Earnings per diluted common share for 2024 were $7.48, an increase of 5.9% over 2023 results of $7.06 per diluted common share.

Co-Chairman and CEO Matt R. Opitz stated, "We are pleased with both our fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. The fourth quarter was the most profitable quarter and 2024 was the most profitable year in history for Trinity Bank. We finished the year with strong growth in net income, loans and deposits."

"We have seen significant improvements in loan demand since the election in November. Further, corporate confidence throughout the State of Texas continues to increase, post-election, which is very encouraging as we embark on the new year."

"As we move into 2025, we remain focused on our commitment to remain true to the same sound banking principles and management practices that have made Trinity Bank successful over its 22-year history. We will also continue to invest in our people, facilities, technology and processes to ensure we have the proper infrastructure to remain positioned to take advantage of opportunities for continued growth not only in 2025 but for years to come."

"As always, thank you to our dedicated staff. Without them and their commitment to remaining focused on providing exceptional customer experiences, results like these would not be achievable."

Page 2 - Trinity Bank fourth quarter 2024 earnings

Page 3 - Trinity Bank fourth quarter 2024 earnings

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ending

December 31

%

December 31

%

EARNINGS SUMMARY

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Interest income

$

7,426

$

6,818

8.9

%

$

28,579

$

24,060

18.8

%

Interest expense

2,681

2,738

-2.1

%

10,972

8,611

27.4

%

Net Interest Income

4,745

4,080

16.3

%

17,607

15,449

14.0

%

Service charges on deposits

70

55

27.3

%

256

247

3.6

%

Other income

112

117

-4.3

%

459

471

-2.5

%

Total Non Interest Income

182

172

5.8

%

715

718

-0.4

%

Salaries and benefits expense

1,343

1,314

2.2

%

5,254

4,699

11.8

%

Occupancy and equipment expense

117

109

7.3

%

495

454

9.0

%

Other expense

575

509

13.0

%

2,455

1,887

30.1

%

Total Non Interest Expense

2,035

1,932

5.3

%

8,204

7,040

16.5

%

Pretax pre-provision income

2,892

2,320

24.7

%

10,118

9,127

10.9

%

Gain on sale of Securities

1

(36

)

N/M

2

(40

)

N/M

Gain on sale of Assets

0

58

N/M

53

58

N/M

Provision for Loan Losses

350

0

N/M

350

0

N/M

Earnings before income taxes

2,543

2,342

8.6

%

9,823

9,145

7.4

%

Provision for income taxes

365

207

76.3

%

1,365

1,130

20.8

%

Net Earnings

$

2,178

$

2,135

2.0

%

$

8,458

$

8,015

5.5

%

Basic earnings per share

2.01

1.96

2.5

%

7.83

7.36

6.4

%

Basic weighted average shares

1,085

1,088

1,080

1,089

outstanding

Diluted earnings per share - estimate

1.92

1.88

2.1

%

7.48

7.06

5.9

%

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

1,135

1,134

1,130

1,135

Average for Quarter

Average for Twelve Months

December 31

%

December 31

%

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Total loans

$

297,595

$

297,994

-0.1

%

$

301,718

$

287,127

5.1

%

Total short term investments

84,667

43,172

96.1

%

46,595

26,075

78.7

%

FRB Stock

438

430

1.9

%

436

429

1.6

%

Total investment securities

139,200

132,086

5.4

%

139,161

134,211

3.7

%

Earning assets

521,900

473,252

10.3

%

487,910

447,842

8.9

%

Total assets

529,766

481,952

9.9

%

495,755

455,520

8.8

%

Noninterest bearing deposits

140,237

138,527

1.2

%

132,835

140,837

-5.7

%

Interest bearing deposits

331,293

297,030

11.5

%

307,873

267,392

15.1

%

Total deposits

471,529

435,557

8.3

%

440,708

408,229

8.0

%

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements

0

261

N/M

0

351

N/M

Shareholders' equity

$

58,388

$

52,263

11.7

%

$

56,039

$

50,653

10.6

%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average for Quarter Ending

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Total loans

$

297,595

$

300,487

$

306,551

$

302,296

$

297,994

Total short term investments

84,667

38,112

25,626

37,649

43,172

FRB Stock

438

437

435

433

430

Total investment securities

139,200

137,751

137,088

142,623

132,086

Earning assets

521,900

476,787

469,700

483,001

473,682

Total assets

529,766

485,034

477,700

490,262

481,952

Noninterest bearing deposits

140,237

131,659

131,609

127,766

138,527

Interest bearing deposits

331,293

297,480

293,548

309,030

297,030

Total deposits

471,529

429,139

425,157

436,796

435,557

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements

0

0

0

0

261

Shareholders' equity

$

58,388

$

56,857

$

54,951

$

53,923

$

52,263

Quarter Ended

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31

HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Interest income

$

7,426

$

7,112

$

7,107

$

6,934

$

6,818

Interest expense

2,681

2,749

2,713

2,832

2,738

Net Interest Income

4,745

4,363

4,394

4,102

4,080

Service charges on deposits

70

65

64

53

55

Other income

112

109

121

121

117

Total Non Interest Income

182

174

185

174

172

Salaries and benefits expense

1,343

1,368

1,319

1,223

1,314

Occupancy and equipment expense

117

133

122

122

109

Other expense

575

601

657

620

509

Total Non Interest Expense

2,035

2,102

2,098

1,965

1,932

Pretax pre-provision income

2,892

2,435

2,481

2,311

2,320

Gain on sale of securities

1

4

(4

)

0

(36

)

Gain on sale of Other Assets

0

0

36

17

58

Provision for Loan Losses

350

0

0

0

0

Earnings before income taxes

2,543

2,439

2,514

2,328

2,342

Provision for income taxes

365

340

360

300

207

Net Earnings

$

2,178

$

2,099

$

2,154

$

2,028

$

2,135

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.92

$

1.86

$

1.91

$

1.80

$

1.88

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31

HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Total loans

$

305,864

$

296,906

$

304,810

$

312,372

$

297,423

FRB Stock

439

438

435

435

430

Total short term investments

69,746

59,576

10,003

38,009

40,334

Total investment securities

138,306

137,510

136,331

139,598

140,403

Total earning assets

514,355

494,430

451,579

490,414

478,590

Allowance for loan losses

(5,583

)

(5,230

)

(5,227

)

(5,225

)

(5,224

)

Premises and equipment

4,123

2,393

2,397

2,375

2,387

Other Assets

9,339

9,739

14,711

8,149

10,291

Total assets

522,234

501,332

463,460

495,713

486,044

Noninterest bearing deposits

146,834

137,594

128,318

130,876

130,601

Interest bearing deposits

318,206

305,010

280,945

310,889

301,603

Total deposits

465,040

442,604

409,263

441,765

432,204

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements

0

0

0

0

0

Other Liabilities

2,711

2,901

2,804

2,618

2,663

Total liabilities

467,751

445,505

412,067

444,383

434,867

Shareholders' Equity Actual

59,758

57,976

55,915

54,777

53,465

Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS

(5,275

)

(2,149

)

(4,957

)

(3,883

)

(2,718

)

Total Equity

$

54,483

$

55,827

$

50,958

$

50,894

$

50,747

Quarter Ending

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31

NONPERFORMING ASSETS

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Nonaccrual loans

$

1,047

$

0

$

0

$

0

$

0

Restructured loans

0

505

552

598

658

Other real estate & foreclosed assets

0

0

0

0

0

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

0

0

0

0

0

Total nonperforming assets

$

1,047

$

505

$

552

$

598

$

658

Accruing loans past due 30-89 days

$

0

$

39

$

1,274

$

0

$

1

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage

of loans and foreclosed assets

0.34

%

0.17

%

0.18

%

0.19

%

0.22

%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending

ALLOWANCE FOR

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31

LOAN LOSSES

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Balance at beginning of period

$

5,230

$

5,227

$

5,224

$

5,224

$

5,222

Loans charged off

0

0

0

0

0

Loan recoveries

3

3

3

0

2

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

3

3

3

0

2

Provision for loan losses

350

0

0

0

0

Balance at end of period

$

5,583

$

5,230

$

5,227

$

5,224

$

5,224

Allowance for loan losses

as a percentage of total loans

1.83

%

1.76

%

1.71

%

1.67

%

1.76

%

Allowance for loan losses

as a percentage of nonperforming assets

533

%

1036

%

947

%

874

%

794

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a

percentage of average loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Provision for loan losses

as a percentage of average loans

0.11

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Quarter Ending

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31

SELECTED RATIOS

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.64

%

1.73

%

1.80

%

1.65

%

1.77

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

15.85

%

15.91

%

17.42

%

16.03

%

19.87

%

Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)

14.92

%

14.77

%

15.68

%

15.04

%

16.34

%

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

11.02

%

11.72

%

11.50

%

11.00

%

10.84

%

Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)

5.92

%

6.20

%

6.28

%

5.97

%

5.81

%

Effective Cost of Funds

2.06

%

2.31

%

2.31

%

2.34

%

2.16

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.86

%

3.89

%

3.97

%

3.63

%

3.65

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)

39.0

%

43.7

%

43.2

%

43.1

%

42.4

%

End of period book value per common share

$

50.21

$

51.79

$

47.23

$

47.17

$

46.73

End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain/loss on investments)

$

55.08

$

53.78

$

51.82

$

50.77

$

49.23

End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)

1,085

1,078

1,079

1,079

1,086

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Twelve Months Ending

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Tax

Tax

Average

Equivalent

Average

Equivalent

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Interest

Yield

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Yield

Interest Earning Assets:

Short term investment

$

46,595

$

2,417

5.19

%

5.19

%

$

26,075

1,379

5.29

%

5.29

%

FRB Stock

436

26

6.00

%

6.00

%

429

26

6.00

%

6.00

%

Taxable securities

0

0

0.00

%

0.00

%

1,383

73

5.28

%

5.28

%

Tax Free securities

139,161

4,486

3.22

%

3.44

%

132,399

3,438

2.60

%

3.29

%

Loans

301,718

21,651

7.18

%

7.18

%

287,127

19,144

6.67

%

6.67

%

Total Interest Earning Assets

487,910

28,580

5.86

%

5.92

%

447,413

24,060

5.38

%

5.58

%

Noninterest Earning Assets:

Cash and due from banks

5,712

5,856

Other assets

7,363

7,306

Allowance for loan losses

(5,230

)

(5,057

)

Total Noninterest Earning Assets

7,845

8,105

Total Assets

$

495,755

$

455,518

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Transaction and Money Market accounts

$

200,832

$

6,125

3.05

%

3.05

%

179,325

5,504

3.07

%

3.07

%

Certificates and other time deposits

107,041

4,846

4.53

%

4.53

%

78,092

3,034

3.89

%

3.89

%

Other borrowings

0

0

0.00

%

0.00

%

10,327

73

0.0071

0.71

%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

307,873

10,971

3.56

%

3.56

%

267,744

8,611

3.22

%

3.22

%

Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:

Demand deposits

132,835

140,835

Other liabilities

3,074

2,573

Shareholders' Equity

51,974

44,366

Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$

495,755

$

455,518

Net Interest Income and Spread

$

180,037

$

17,609

2.29

%

2.35

%

179,669

15,449

2.16

%

2.37

%

Net Interest Margin

3.61

%

3.67

%

3.45

%

3.66

%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31

December 31

2024

%

2023

%

LOAN PORTFOLIO

Commercial and industrial

$

168,145

54.97

%

$

162,907

54.77

%

Real estate:

Commercial

96,441

31.53

%

86,215

28.99

%

Residential

11,209

3.66

%

17,271

5.81

%

Construction and development

29,933

9.79

%

30,724

10.33

%

Consumer

136

0.04

%

306

0.10

%

Total loans

$

305,864

100.00

%

297,423

100.00

%

December 31

December 31

2024

2023

REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA

Tier 1 Capital

$

59,758

$

53,464

Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)

$

64,147

$

57,695

Total Risk-Adjusted Assets

$

349,667

$

337,534

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

17.09

%

15.84

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

18.34

%

17.10

%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

11.28

%

11.09

%

OTHER DATA

Full Time Equivalent

Employees (FTE's)

28

28

Stock Price Range

(For the Three Months Ended):

High

$

91.00

$

90.00

Low

$

80.00

$

79.25

Close

$

91.00

$

90.00

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

###

For information contact:
Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

SOURCE: Trinity Bank, NA (Fort Worth, Texas)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.