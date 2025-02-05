Trinity Bank, NA: Trinity Bank Reports Results for 2024 Net Income Up 5.5% to $8,458,000 Return on Assets 1.70%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2025 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the fourth quarter and the twelve months ending December 31, 2024.

Results of Operation

For the fourth quarter 2024, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $2,178,000, an increase of 2.0% over fourth quarter 2023 earnings of $2,135,00. Earnings per diluted common share for the fourth quarter 2024 amounted to $1.92, an increase of 2.1% over fourth quarter 2023 results of $1.88 per diluted common share.

For 2024, Net Income after Taxes was $8,458,000, an increase of 5.5% over 2023 results of $8,015,000. Earnings per diluted common share for 2024 were $7.48, an increase of 5.9% over 2023 results of $7.06 per diluted common share.

Co-Chairman and CEO Matt R. Opitz stated, "We are pleased with both our fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. The fourth quarter was the most profitable quarter and 2024 was the most profitable year in history for Trinity Bank. We finished the year with strong growth in net income, loans and deposits."

"We have seen significant improvements in loan demand since the election in November. Further, corporate confidence throughout the State of Texas continues to increase, post-election, which is very encouraging as we embark on the new year."

"As we move into 2025, we remain focused on our commitment to remain true to the same sound banking principles and management practices that have made Trinity Bank successful over its 22-year history. We will also continue to invest in our people, facilities, technology and processes to ensure we have the proper infrastructure to remain positioned to take advantage of opportunities for continued growth not only in 2025 but for years to come."

"As always, thank you to our dedicated staff. Without them and their commitment to remaining focused on providing exceptional customer experiences, results like these would not be achievable."

Page 2 - Trinity Bank fourth quarter 2024 earnings

Page 3 - Trinity Bank fourth quarter 2024 earnings

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ending December 31 % December 31 % EARNINGS SUMMARY 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Interest income $ 7,426 $ 6,818 8.9 % $ 28,579 $ 24,060 18.8 % Interest expense 2,681 2,738 -2.1 % 10,972 8,611 27.4 % Net Interest Income 4,745 4,080 16.3 % 17,607 15,449 14.0 % Service charges on deposits 70 55 27.3 % 256 247 3.6 % Other income 112 117 -4.3 % 459 471 -2.5 % Total Non Interest Income 182 172 5.8 % 715 718 -0.4 % Salaries and benefits expense 1,343 1,314 2.2 % 5,254 4,699 11.8 % Occupancy and equipment expense 117 109 7.3 % 495 454 9.0 % Other expense 575 509 13.0 % 2,455 1,887 30.1 % Total Non Interest Expense 2,035 1,932 5.3 % 8,204 7,040 16.5 % Pretax pre-provision income 2,892 2,320 24.7 % 10,118 9,127 10.9 % Gain on sale of Securities 1 (36 ) N/M 2 (40 ) N/M Gain on sale of Assets 0 58 N/M 53 58 N/M Provision for Loan Losses 350 0 N/M 350 0 N/M Earnings before income taxes 2,543 2,342 8.6 % 9,823 9,145 7.4 % Provision for income taxes 365 207 76.3 % 1,365 1,130 20.8 % Net Earnings $ 2,178 $ 2,135 2.0 % $ 8,458 $ 8,015 5.5 % Basic earnings per share 2.01 1.96 2.5 % 7.83 7.36 6.4 % Basic weighted average shares 1,085 1,088 1,080 1,089 outstanding Diluted earnings per share - estimate 1.92 1.88 2.1 % 7.48 7.06 5.9 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,135 1,134 1,130 1,135

Average for Quarter Average for Twelve Months December 31 % December 31 % BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Total loans $ 297,595 $ 297,994 -0.1 % $ 301,718 $ 287,127 5.1 % Total short term investments 84,667 43,172 96.1 % 46,595 26,075 78.7 % FRB Stock 438 430 1.9 % 436 429 1.6 % Total investment securities 139,200 132,086 5.4 % 139,161 134,211 3.7 % Earning assets 521,900 473,252 10.3 % 487,910 447,842 8.9 % Total assets 529,766 481,952 9.9 % 495,755 455,520 8.8 % Noninterest bearing deposits 140,237 138,527 1.2 % 132,835 140,837 -5.7 % Interest bearing deposits 331,293 297,030 11.5 % 307,873 267,392 15.1 % Total deposits 471,529 435,557 8.3 % 440,708 408,229 8.0 % Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 261 N/M 0 351 N/M Shareholders' equity $ 58,388 $ 52,263 11.7 % $ 56,039 $ 50,653 10.6 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average for Quarter Ending Dec 31, Sep 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31 BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Total loans $ 297,595 $ 300,487 $ 306,551 $ 302,296 $ 297,994 Total short term investments 84,667 38,112 25,626 37,649 43,172 FRB Stock 438 437 435 433 430 Total investment securities 139,200 137,751 137,088 142,623 132,086 Earning assets 521,900 476,787 469,700 483,001 473,682 Total assets 529,766 485,034 477,700 490,262 481,952 Noninterest bearing deposits 140,237 131,659 131,609 127,766 138,527 Interest bearing deposits 331,293 297,480 293,548 309,030 297,030 Total deposits 471,529 429,139 425,157 436,796 435,557 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 261 Shareholders' equity $ 58,388 $ 56,857 $ 54,951 $ 53,923 $ 52,263

Quarter Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31 HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Interest income $ 7,426 $ 7,112 $ 7,107 $ 6,934 $ 6,818 Interest expense 2,681 2,749 2,713 2,832 2,738 Net Interest Income 4,745 4,363 4,394 4,102 4,080 Service charges on deposits 70 65 64 53 55 Other income 112 109 121 121 117 Total Non Interest Income 182 174 185 174 172 Salaries and benefits expense 1,343 1,368 1,319 1,223 1,314 Occupancy and equipment expense 117 133 122 122 109 Other expense 575 601 657 620 509 Total Non Interest Expense 2,035 2,102 2,098 1,965 1,932 Pretax pre-provision income 2,892 2,435 2,481 2,311 2,320 Gain on sale of securities 1 4 (4 ) 0 (36 ) Gain on sale of Other Assets 0 0 36 17 58 Provision for Loan Losses 350 0 0 0 0 Earnings before income taxes 2,543 2,439 2,514 2,328 2,342 Provision for income taxes 365 340 360 300 207 Net Earnings $ 2,178 $ 2,099 $ 2,154 $ 2,028 $ 2,135 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.92 $ 1.86 $ 1.91 $ 1.80 $ 1.88

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31 HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Total loans $ 305,864 $ 296,906 $ 304,810 $ 312,372 $ 297,423 FRB Stock 439 438 435 435 430 Total short term investments 69,746 59,576 10,003 38,009 40,334 Total investment securities 138,306 137,510 136,331 139,598 140,403 Total earning assets 514,355 494,430 451,579 490,414 478,590 Allowance for loan losses (5,583 ) (5,230 ) (5,227 ) (5,225 ) (5,224 ) Premises and equipment 4,123 2,393 2,397 2,375 2,387 Other Assets 9,339 9,739 14,711 8,149 10,291 Total assets 522,234 501,332 463,460 495,713 486,044 Noninterest bearing deposits 146,834 137,594 128,318 130,876 130,601 Interest bearing deposits 318,206 305,010 280,945 310,889 301,603 Total deposits 465,040 442,604 409,263 441,765 432,204 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Other Liabilities 2,711 2,901 2,804 2,618 2,663 Total liabilities 467,751 445,505 412,067 444,383 434,867 Shareholders' Equity Actual 59,758 57,976 55,915 54,777 53,465 Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS (5,275 ) (2,149 ) (4,957 ) (3,883 ) (2,718 ) Total Equity $ 54,483 $ 55,827 $ 50,958 $ 50,894 $ 50,747

Quarter Ending Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31 NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Nonaccrual loans $ 1,047 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Restructured loans 0 505 552 598 658 Other real estate & foreclosed assets 0 0 0 0 0 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 0 0 0 0 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 1,047 $ 505 $ 552 $ 598 $ 658 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 0 $ 39 $ 1,274 $ 0 $ 1 Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.34 % 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.19 % 0.22 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31 LOAN LOSSES 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Balance at beginning of period $ 5,230 $ 5,227 $ 5,224 $ 5,224 $ 5,222 Loans charged off 0 0 0 0 0 Loan recoveries 3 3 3 0 2 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 3 3 3 0 2 Provision for loan losses 350 0 0 0 0 Balance at end of period $ 5,583 $ 5,230 $ 5,227 $ 5,224 $ 5,224 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.83 % 1.76 % 1.71 % 1.67 % 1.76 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets 533 % 1036 % 947 % 874 % 794 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Provision for loan losses as a percentage of average loans 0.11 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

Quarter Ending Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, March 31, Dec. 31 SELECTED RATIOS 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.64 % 1.73 % 1.80 % 1.65 % 1.77 % Return on average equity (annualized) 15.85 % 15.91 % 17.42 % 16.03 % 19.87 % Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 14.92 % 14.77 % 15.68 % 15.04 % 16.34 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 11.02 % 11.72 % 11.50 % 11.00 % 10.84 % Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 5.92 % 6.20 % 6.28 % 5.97 % 5.81 % Effective Cost of Funds 2.06 % 2.31 % 2.31 % 2.34 % 2.16 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.86 % 3.89 % 3.97 % 3.63 % 3.65 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 39.0 % 43.7 % 43.2 % 43.1 % 42.4 % End of period book value per common share $ 50.21 $ 51.79 $ 47.23 $ 47.17 $ 46.73 End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain/loss on investments) $ 55.08 $ 53.78 $ 51.82 $ 50.77 $ 49.23 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,085 1,078 1,079 1,079 1,086

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Tax Tax Average Equivalent Average Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield Interest Earning Assets: Short term investment $ 46,595 $ 2,417 5.19 % 5.19 % $ 26,075 1,379 5.29 % 5.29 % FRB Stock 436 26 6.00 % 6.00 % 429 26 6.00 % 6.00 % Taxable securities 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % 1,383 73 5.28 % 5.28 % Tax Free securities 139,161 4,486 3.22 % 3.44 % 132,399 3,438 2.60 % 3.29 % Loans 301,718 21,651 7.18 % 7.18 % 287,127 19,144 6.67 % 6.67 % Total Interest Earning Assets 487,910 28,580 5.86 % 5.92 % 447,413 24,060 5.38 % 5.58 % Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 5,712 5,856 Other assets 7,363 7,306 Allowance for loan losses (5,230 ) (5,057 ) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 7,845 8,105 Total Assets $ 495,755 $ 455,518 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts $ 200,832 $ 6,125 3.05 % 3.05 % 179,325 5,504 3.07 % 3.07 % Certificates and other time deposits 107,041 4,846 4.53 % 4.53 % 78,092 3,034 3.89 % 3.89 % Other borrowings 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % 10,327 73 0.0071 0.71 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 307,873 10,971 3.56 % 3.56 % 267,744 8,611 3.22 % 3.22 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 132,835 140,835 Other liabilities 3,074 2,573 Shareholders' Equity 51,974 44,366 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 495,755 $ 455,518 Net Interest Income and Spread $ 180,037 $ 17,609 2.29 % 2.35 % 179,669 15,449 2.16 % 2.37 % Net Interest Margin 3.61 % 3.67 % 3.45 % 3.66 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31 December 31 2024 % 2023 % LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $ 168,145 54.97 % $ 162,907 54.77 % Real estate: Commercial 96,441 31.53 % 86,215 28.99 % Residential 11,209 3.66 % 17,271 5.81 % Construction and development 29,933 9.79 % 30,724 10.33 % Consumer 136 0.04 % 306 0.10 % Total loans $ 305,864 100.00 % 297,423 100.00 % December 31 December 31 2024 2023 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA Tier 1 Capital $ 59,758 $ 53,464 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $ 64,147 $ 57,695 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $ 349,667 $ 337,534 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 17.09 % 15.84 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 18.34 % 17.10 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 11.28 % 11.09 % OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 28 28 Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $ 91.00 $ 90.00 Low $ 80.00 $ 79.25 Close $ 91.00 $ 90.00

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

###

For information contact:

Richard Burt

Executive Vice President

Trinity Bank

817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

SOURCE: Trinity Bank, NA (Fort Worth, Texas)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire