Church of Ambrosia Joins Forces with the Oakland Hyphae for the 5th Annual Spirituality and Beyond - April 19th and 20th, 2025

A groundbreaking spiritual and psychedelic gathering is coming to the San Francisco Bay Area on Bicycle Day (4/19) and 4/20. This year, Easter Sunday coincides with 4/20, adding an extra layer of significance to this once-in-a-lifetime experience. The Church of Ambrosia, the world's largest psychedelic church with over 120,000 members, is merging its annual Easter celebration, Spirituality and Beyond, with the Oakland Psychedelic Conference for an unprecedented two-day event.

A Historic Weekend of Spiritual Exploration

Spirituality and Beyond is the Church of Ambrosia's signature gathering, culminating in a powerful sermon by Pastor Dave Hodges. This year, the event expands to include:

Day 1 (4/19, Bicycle Day): The Oakland Psychedelic Conference, hosted by Oakland Hyphae-a psychedelic culture and harm reduction organization dedicated to educating and supporting people curious about plant medicine, cultivators and enthusiasts.

Bicycle Day, commemorates the first intentional LSD trip by Swiss chemist Albert Hofmann in 1943, marking the dawn of modern psychedelic exploration. This historic day celebrates the discovery of LSD's consciousness-expanding potential, making it a perfect kickoff for Spirituality and Beyond 5.

Day 2 (4/20) holds deep significance for the Church of Ambrosia, which began in 2019 as a Cannabis church before Oakland's Decriminalize Nature initiative allowed it to embrace all entheogenic plants and fungi, forever transforming its mission. 420 is considered one of the religious holidays for the church.

This 4/20 also marks the 63rd anniversary of the Marsh Chapel Experiment (aka: the Good Friday Experiment)-a landmark 1962 study at Boston University, conducted under the supervision of the legendary Timothy Leary, exploring psilocybin's role in profound spiritual experiences.

A Once-in-a-Lifetime Alignment

"Who could have written this script? Our annual spiritual gathering aligns with Bicycle Day, 420, and the Good Friday Experiment, making this event feel almost preordained," said Pastor Dave Hodges, founder of the Church of Ambrosia.

"This collaboration between our organizations will elevate the event far beyond what we could achieve individually," added Reggie Harris, founder of Oakland Hyphae and the Oakland Psychedelic Conference.

What to Expect

A detailed schedule of speakers and events will be announced in the coming weeks. However, attendees can expect:

Both Days will host a variety of vendors and an arts and craft fair.

Day 1 (April 19): The Oakland Psychedelic Conference will feature expert-led workshops, scientific advancements, business and networking opportunities in the psychedelic space.

Day 2 (April 20): Will focus more on the spirituality side and explore the intersection of psychedelics, spirituality, cannabis, magic mushrooms, DMT, ancient traditions, and modern breakthroughs. Since it's also 420, the event will be more Cannabis heavy than usual and allow attendees to consume cannabis in the outdoor sections.

Join the Experience

Get your tickets now: https://bit.ly/sb5tix

For more information:

Church of Ambrosia: http://Ambrosia.Church/

Oakland Hyphae: http://OaklandHyphae510.com/

Videos from past Spirituality and Beyond: http://youtube.com/ChurchofAmbrosia

Vendors and Sponsors can apply here: https://www.oaklandpsychedelicsconference.com/

MEDIA CONTACT

Loretta Kalb

PRxDigital

916-835-4043

loretta_kalb@prxdigital.com

SOURCE: Church of Ambrosia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire