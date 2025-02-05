EQS-News: DeFi Technologies Inc.
DeFi Technologies Provides Monthly Corporate Update: Valour Reports C$1.4 Billion (US$1.009 Billion) in AUM, and Monthly Net Inflows of C$48 Million (US$33.5 Million) in January 2025, Along with a Treasury Strategy Update
TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) (OTC: DEFTF), a financial technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralised finance ("DeFi"), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Valour Inc., and Valour Digital Securities Limited (together, "Valour"), a leading issuer of exchange traded products ("ETPs") reports assets under management ("AUM") of C$1.4 Billion (US$1.009 Billion) as of January 31, 2024, reflecting a 23% increase from the previous month, driven by rising digital asset prices and net inflows of C$48 million (US$33.5 million).
Net Inflows and Investor Confidence
Key Products Driving Inflows
These inflows highlight Valour's leadership in providing access to diverse digital assets.
Valour's Top ETPs by AUM
Via its subsidiary Valour, DeFi Technologies operates the third-largest Solana fund globally and the largest in North America. Valour generates revenue in part by staking its AUM. For reference, in Q3 2024, Valour earned 8.12% of AUM in staking and management fees, based on staking an average of 67% of its AUM, which totaled C$753 million (US$537 million).
Strong Financial Position
Cash and USDT Balance: Approximately C$27.2 million (US$18.9 million), a 24.9% increase from the previous month.
Loans Payable: Approximately C$8.3 million (US$6 million), unchanged from the previous month, primarily attributed to the ongoing Genesis restructuring
Digital Asset Treasury
DeFi Technologies Operated Validator Nodes
DeFi Technologies operates three validator nodes: one on Solana (SOL), one on CORE, and another on Cardano (ADA). The company stakes a portion of its C$526 million (US$367 million) in SOL on its validator node, generating an approximate 8% yield. If the entire current amount of SOL were staked, it would generate approximately C$42 million (US$29 million) in revenue annually for the Company.
Additionally, on its CORE validator, the company stakes a portion of its BTC holdings, which total C$362 million (US$253 million), generating a yield between 6-8 % more recently on DeFi's BTC and CORE holdings.
On its Cardano validator, DeFi stakes a portion of its C$96.34 million (US$67.24 million) in AUM, generating an estimated average of 2.7% yield.
DeFi Alpha Strategy
The Company is assessing multiple arbitrage opportunities, having generated revenues of C$111.5 Million (US$82.0 Million) in Q2 2024 and C$20.6 million (US$14.7 million) in Q3 2024 with zero losses to date. This strategy has strengthened the Company's financial position, enabling debt repayment and supporting the deployment of a digital asset treasury strategy.
Stillman Digital
Stillman Digital reported a consolidated trading revenue of approximately C$1.2M for December 2024, projecting an annualized run rate of over C$14M. In support of its international expansion, the company has enhanced its banking infrastructure through a partnership with Bank Frick. This collaboration introduces a groundbreaking solution that enables seamless fiat transaction settlements through the innovative Bank FrickxPulse network. Additionally, a partnership with Finery Markets is yielding positive growth results, further boosting the Company's foray into the international stage. Stillman also strengthened its team with several key hires in engineering and trading to optimize the monetization of its billions of dollars in trading flow and enhance its built-in-house technology infrastructure.
