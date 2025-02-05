John Galt Solutions: Live Webinar: Rise Above Tariffs - How to Turn Volatility Into Supply Chain Opportunity

Expert Insights on Navigating Uncertainty and Leveraging Scenario Planning to Build Supply Chain Resilience

John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower innovative businesses to make better decisions faster, will present the online webinar "Rise Above Tariffs: How to Turn Volatility into Supply Chain Opportunity." The session scheduled for February 6th, at 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT, features supply chain planning experts Alex Pradhan, Global Product Strategy Leader, and Paul Mackie, Senior Business Consultant, at John Galt Solutions.

As businesses brace for ongoing tariff volatility and uncertainty, supply chain leaders face mounting pressure to make quick, strategic decisions in an unpredictable landscape. While companies that take a proactive approach to planning are often well-positioned to minimize risks and capitalize on opportunities that arise from disruption, all companies require a strategy to navigate unpredictable times. This timely webinar will provide actionable advice and expert insights into managing volatility and leveraging scenario planning in the Atlas Planning Platform for a competitive edge.

The session will explore how supply chain leaders can balance immediate actions with long-term strategies to ensure agility and resilience. Attendees will learn strategies to proactively prepare for shifting trade policies, mitigate risk, and seize opportunities amid global uncertainty.

Pradhan and Mackie will review real-world use cases including supplier risk impact, demand and price elasticity, and understanding tariff exposure, costs and tolerances. Attendees will gain actionable insights to inform their own supply chain strategies, enabling them to evaluate different scenarios and helping them identify the best course of action.

Session?at a Glance

Title:?Rise Above Tariffs: How to Turn Volatility into Supply Chain Opportunity

Speakers:

Alex Pradhan, Global Product Strategy Leader, John Galt Solutions.

Paul Mackie, Senior Business Consultant, John Galt Solutions

When:?February 6th, 2025, at 5pm CET / 11am ET / 8am PT

Register: https://johngalt.com/learn/webinars/rise-above-tariffs-how-to-turn-volatility-into-supply-chain-opportunity

To learn more about the Atlas Planning Platform, please visit? johngalt.com/atlas .

