Global Electronics Council: Showcase Transformative Electronics Purchasing: Cut Costs and Maximize Impact With the 2025 EPEAT Awards

The Global Electronics Council® (GEC) invites leading organizations to apply for the 2025 EPEAT® Purchaser Awards. The award recognizes excellence in procurement practices and celebrates organizations that have optimized their purchasing strategies with EPEAT registered products, unlocking measurable savings and efficiency gains.

In 2024, previous award recipients achieved:

$103 million in cost savings , demonstrating how purchasing EPEAT registered IT products reduce lifetime product costs, from energy consumption to waste disposal.

Energy savings of 2,141 GWh , equivalent to powering 176,269 U.S. households in a year.

567,188 metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions, comparable to taking 121,453 cars off the road annually.

Why should you apply for the EPEAT Purchaser Awards?

EPEAT registered products offer more than environmental benefits-they're engineered for efficiency, durability, and reduced operational costs by companies that prioritize responsible practices, including in their supply chain. By choosing the EPEAT registered products, organizations save on energy bills, extend product lifecycles, and minimize overall product expenses. Whether it's electronics for office use or larger investments like photovoltaic modules and inverters, the EPEAT ecolabel helps purchasers achieve more with less.

How to Qualify for the 2025 Awards

To participate, organizations must:

Purchase EPEAT registered products that meet performance and sustainability criteria.

Include EPEAT preferences in procurement policies and contracts.

Report on the volume of EPEAT registered purchases.

GEC provides resources to simplify the process, including templates for procurement policies, vendor engagement tips, and additional resources to help your organization expand EPEAT adoption across all product categories.

Apply Today and Stand Out

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis, but to qualify for the 2025 celebration, submissions must be received by April 4, 2025. Visit globalelectronicscouncil.org/epeat-purchaser-awards to start your application and discover how your organization can gain recognition for its smart procurement strategies.

Don't miss this chance to showcase your leadership in efficient and impactful electronics purchasing.

The 2024 EPEAT Purchaser Award winners collectively saved over $103 million while significantly reducing environmental impacts. Their purchases led to 567,188 metric tons of CO2 reductions-equivalent to removing over 121,000 cars from the road for a year-along with major savings in energy, water, and materials. Learn more about how sustainable procurement drives real-world change.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Global Electronics Council on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Global Electronics Council

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/global-electronics-council

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Global Electronics Council

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire