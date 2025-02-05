Sysco Corporation: Setting the Table for Progress: Sysco 2024 Sustainability Report

Originally published in Sysco's 2024 Sustainability Report

As we collaborate with suppliers and customers, we have a unique opportunity to build shared value while setting the table for a more sustainable future.

In FY24, Sysco:

Launched our One Planet One Table assortment of 3.5K+ items in Sysco Shop, our e-commerce platform, with growth outpacing that of items outside that assortment.

Exceeded our 2025 coffee commitment by sourcing 36.7% of Sysco Brand whole bean and ground coffee from certified sources and 45.8% from verified responsible sourcing programs.

Continued our participation in the Southern Plains Grassland Program, in which we've partnered with other members to award a total of $7.4M in grants in FY2024 to support sustainable best practices for beef production. • Surpassed $1B in spending with certified diverse Tier 1 suppliers. [1]

Established packaging guidelines for our suppliers and saved nearly 83K total pounds of corrugate by transitioning Sysco Brand exterior packaging from traditional white to kraft corrugate cases. Additionally, avoided ~2.3M pounds of plastic by shifting away from single-use bottles at Gilchrist & Soames, a division of the Sysco company Guest Worldwide.

[1] Tier 1 spend represents the total procurement dollars that Sysco spends directly with a certified diverse supplier.

To learn more about Sysco's commitment to sustainability, visit our webpage.

For full details about Sysco's 2024 Sustainability Report, visit here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sysco Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Sysco Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sysco-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sysco Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire