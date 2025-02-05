Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Geheime Erdgas-Perle: Horizon Petroleum startet Lachowice-Projekt: Aktie vor neuem Höhenflug?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859121 | ISIN: US8718291078 | Ticker-Symbol: SYY
Tradegate
05.02.25
16:20 Uhr
68,19 Euro
-0,55
-0,80 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SYSCO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYSCO CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,9768,1017:04
67,8868,2417:05
ACCESS Newswire
05.02.2025 16:50 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sysco Corporation: Setting the Table for Progress: Sysco 2024 Sustainability Report

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2025 / Originally published in Sysco's 2024 Sustainability Report

As we collaborate with suppliers and customers, we have a unique opportunity to build shared value while setting the table for a more sustainable future.

In FY24, Sysco:

  • Launched our One Planet One Table assortment of 3.5K+ items in Sysco Shop, our e-commerce platform, with growth outpacing that of items outside that assortment.

  • Exceeded our 2025 coffee commitment by sourcing 36.7% of Sysco Brand whole bean and ground coffee from certified sources and 45.8% from verified responsible sourcing programs.

  • Continued our participation in the Southern Plains Grassland Program, in which we've partnered with other members to award a total of $7.4M in grants in FY2024 to support sustainable best practices for beef production. • Surpassed $1B in spending with certified diverse Tier 1 suppliers.[1]

  • Established packaging guidelines for our suppliers and saved nearly 83K total pounds of corrugate by transitioning Sysco Brand exterior packaging from traditional white to kraft corrugate cases. Additionally, avoided ~2.3M pounds of plastic by shifting away from single-use bottles at Gilchrist & Soames, a division of the Sysco company Guest Worldwide.

[1] Tier 1 spend represents the total procurement dollars that Sysco spends directly with a certified diverse supplier.

To learn more about Sysco's commitment to sustainability, visit our webpage.

For full details about Sysco's 2024 Sustainability Report, visit here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sysco Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sysco Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sysco-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sysco Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.