New Orleans, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2025) - The Celebrity Golf Association (CGA) is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated RMG Super Celebrity Shootout, with RMG Erectors and Constructors as the official title sponsor. This premier event, taking place on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at the prestigious TPC Louisiana Golf Course, will bring together some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment for a day of world-class golf, philanthropy, and camaraderie during the excitement of Super Bowl week in New Orleans.

RMG Super Celebrity Shootout hosted by CGA

A Star-Studded Event with a Purpose

The RMG Super Celebrity Shootout will feature an elite lineup of professional athletes and celebrities. The day's action kicks off with a thrilling three-hole celebrity shootout, followed by the 18-hole scramble-format tournament, where teams of four will be paired with a celebrity athlete partner. Pairings will be revealed at the exclusive Pairings Party the evening before the tournament.

A Shared Commitment to Philanthropy

The RMG Super Celebrity Shootout is more than just a golf tournament-it is a platform for making a significant impact. This year's event will support a Florida-based foundations that empower youth through educational and athletic programs along with various other local and national charities.

"The CGA is all about bringing sports, entertainment, and philanthropy together, and having RMG Erectors and Constructors return as our title sponsor elevates the event to another level," said Matt Haines, Founder of the Celebrity Golf Association. "Their passion for giving back aligns perfectly with our mission, and we're excited to create another unforgettable experience for the players, fans, and the charities we support."

RMG Erectors & Constructors: Building Communities On and Off the Course

RMG Erectors and Constructors, a leader in the construction industry, shares the CGA's commitment to excellence and community engagement. Their involvement as title sponsor underscores a shared vision of leveraging high-profile events to create lasting, positive change.

"As the CEO of RMG Erectors and Constructors, I am excited and proud to be the Title Sponsor of The Celebrity Golf Shootout for the second year. I'm looking forward to our second year being bigger and better than the first. Not only are the Philadelphia Eagles my home team, but RMG Erectors and Constructors is also a proud partner of the team, which makes this event and the whole week even more exciting and surreal. Partnering with the CGA for this incredible event allows us to support meaningful causes while bringing people together through the love of sports. We are honored to be part of such an impactful initiative." - Bobby Mesmer, CEO of RMG Erectors and Constructors

Join the Action

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities and team slots remain available for this exclusive event. Sponsors and participants will enjoy unparalleled access to sports legends, prime networking opportunities, and the vibrant energy of TPC Louisiana's championship course.

For sponsorship inquiries, team registrations, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.celebritygolfassociation.com.

About Celebrity Golf Association

The Celebrity Golf Association (CGA) brings together the worlds of sports, entertainment, and philanthropy through exclusive golf events. Our mission is to create unforgettable experiences while supporting charitable causes. From star-studded tournaments to VIP member retreats, we offer a unique platform where golf and giving back go hand-in-hand. Each event helps raise funds for important initiatives, uniting our passion for golf with a commitment to making a positive impact.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239465

SOURCE: Celebrity Golf Association